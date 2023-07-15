Headlines

Meet only Indian to own 'Bugatti Chiron' worth Rs 21 crore, he earns his money through...

An NRI named Mayur Shree who lives in America has a Bugatti Chiron, a supercar, which is priced at Rs 21 crore.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 02:56 PM IST

Supercar enthusiasts pay millions of dollars to maintain an elite and modern car collection. One such auto enthusiast of Indian descent has vehicles from brands like Rolls Royce, Porsche, Range Rover, and more. You would be astonished to learn that an NRI named Mayur Shree who lives in America has a Bugatti Chiron, a supercar, which is priced at Rs 21 crore. Reportedly, the price of a Bugatti automobile starts at Rs 11–12 crores, and many owners have Bugatti for Rs 10–12 crores.

Who is Mayur Shree?

Only 100 persons in the world are reported to own the Bugatti Chiron, and Mayur Shree is one of them. Mayur Shree, a real estate mogul, has a fantastic collection of cars, including a Chiron, parked in his garage. He lived in Africa before moving to America, where he also runs a sizable business.

According to Navbharat Times, it is an extremely powerful supercar with an 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 engine that can produce a maximum of 1479 horsepower and a torque of 1600 Newton metres. The Bugatti Chiron may speed up from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in only 2.3 seconds and has a peak speed of 420 kilometres per hour.

Mayur Shree is reportedly the only Indian who owns a Bugatti Chiron valued at more than Rs 21 crore, Navbharat Times reported. This supercar was a present from Mayur Shree to his father, as per media reports. Considering that he owns key luxury vehicles from all over the world, such as Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Porsche, and McLaren, in his inventory.

READ | This Tata employee earns nearly Rs 4 lakh per day, he is not a CEO

 

