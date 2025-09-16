Beware: AI is learning caste-based, communally-sensitive human biases in India, how can it be prevented?
BUSINESS
After working at several jobs in the US, Onkar came back to India and joined his family business.
Apollo Tyres has become the new jersey sponsor for the Indian cricket team following the exit of online game platform Dream11. Headquartered in Gurugram, the tyre maker has manufacturing units in India and abroad, including Europe. But do you know who leads this company? His name is Onkar Kanwar, the chairman of Apollo Tyres. The company has a market cap of Rs 30888 crore, as of September 16.
Onkar Kanwar is the chief architect of Apollo Tyres' vision and value-driven business strategy. Onkar Kanwar is the eldest son of Apollo Tyres’ co-founder Raunaq Singh. Onkar was born in Sialkot, now in Pakistan. His family moved to India during the partition. Kanwar moved to the US for his education. The 82-year-old is a science and administration graduate from the University of California.
After working at several jobs in the US, Onkar came back to India in 1964 and joined his family business. After a few years, the family decided to expand into business and venture into tyre manufacturing in 1976. He took control of the company in 2002. The company started in 1976. Neeraj Kanwar, the younger of his two sons, is vice-chairman and managing director.
According to Forbes, Kanwar has a real-time net worth of USD 1.6 billion (Rs 14093 crore), as of September 16. Under his leadership, Apollo became a professionally managed and globally recognised tyre manufacturer. As a visionary entrepreneur, he plays a critical role in the articulation of the company’s business philosophy.
Kanwar has a keen interest in the field of education and health care. Artemis Health Sciences, promoted by him, is an enterprise focusing on state-of-the-art medical care and runs a cutting-edge multi-specialty medical facility, which focuses on holistic treatment.
