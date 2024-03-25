Twitter
Meet one of youngest Indian CEOs who began learning computer at 5, developed app at 9, started company at 13, now he is…

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 25, 2024, 06:11 AM IST

Kids normally love to play, study sometimes, eat and sleep. But there is one person who achieved extraordinary things as a kids, which is incredibly inspiring.

We are talking about Aadithyan Rajesh who created a record by building app when he was bored and became the youngest CEO of a company.

Originally from Kerala, he was only nine when he created his first mobile application. And today he owns his company in Dubai.

After developing his first app, Aadithyan began uploading mobile apps on Aptoide which is an alternative platform for apps. Later after making logos and websites for clients, he eventually launched his own company named Trinet Solutions on December 17, 2017 at age of only 13.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Aadithyan stated that he started working using computer when he was five. "I was born in Thiruvilla, Kerala, and my family moved here(Dubai) when I was five. The first website my dad showed me was BBC Typing, a website for kids where young students can learn typing," he said.

Aadithyan didn't had many friends at that age. A shortage of friends ignited his passion for technology and computers. "I was six years old and would spend a lot of time on YouTube reading cartoons and playing spelling bee games. I began to become fascinated with computers and technology."

Subsequently, he chose to develop his own app named Ashirwad browser. The web browser was similar to Google chrome but with less complexities. 

Thereafter, he bagan solely managing his company Trinet Solutions in collaboration with three of his school friends from standard 11 and 12 grades.

"I needed to be over the age of 18 to actually become an established company owner. However, we functioned like a company. We had worked with over 12 clients, and have given them our design and coding services entirely for free," he said.

Aadithyan then dreamt of transforming his company into a multinational firm one day and create apps for iOS. He also has a YouTube channel and vlogs by the name of A Craze. 

Then, he co-founded another company named Tangled. Currently, he passed school this year and is doing internship at Secure My Scholarship where he is working closely with the founding members to help turn service-oriented business into a Product Led organization.

 
