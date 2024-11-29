Forbes unveiled its 20th annual list of the 100 most powerful women globally, featuring four Indian women among the top achievers. The list celebrates female leaders who have driven transformative change in fields like politics, business, entertainment, philanthropy, and policy over the past year. Among them, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, an Indian billionaire and philanthropist, secured the 60th spot. She holds the distinction of being the first woman to head a publicly traded IT company in India.

As the chairperson of HCLTech, a global IT services and consulting firm, Roshni has been with the company since 2009. She took over as chairperson from her father, Shiv Nadar, in July 2020, overseeing strategic decisions for the firm, which has a market capitalization of ₹3.18 lakh crore. In addition to leading HCLTech, she chairs its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Board Committee.

The only child of Shiv Nadar, India’s richest technology entrepreneur with a net worth of USD 27.3 billion (around ₹2.27 lakh crore) as of August 20, Roshni has inherited a legacy of innovation and leadership. She completed her undergraduate degree in communications at Northwestern University and earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.

Roshni is also a trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which focuses on transforming education in India and has been instrumental in founding several premier institutions. Beyond her corporate responsibilities, she is deeply committed to wildlife conservation. In 2018, she established The Habitats Trust to protect India’s native species and habitats. She also produces On The Brink, a TV series for Animal Planet and Discovery, showcasing India’s most endangered wildlife species since 2019.