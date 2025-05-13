She is the richest Indian woman in the engineering sector. Anu holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from St Xavier's College, Mumbai.

Anu Aga is one of the richest women in India. She is the former chairperson of Thermax, a listed engineering firm. She led Thermax as chairperson for several years before giving rein to her daughter in 2004. The company currently has a market cap of Rs 40336 crore, as of May 12. Aga started working at Thermax in 1985 when it was run by her husband and took the helm in 1996 after he died of a heart attack.

She is a billionaire with a net worth of USD 2.9 billion, as per Forbes. The 82-year-old derives her wealth from a majority stake in Thermax. She is the richest Indian woman in the engineering sector. Anu holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from St Xavier's College, Mumbai. She also holds a post-graduation in medical and psychiatric social work from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai.

After retiring from Thermax, Anu took to social work. In 2010, she was awarded the Padma Shri for social work. Later, she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Aga co-founded Teach for India in 2008, a non-profit that recruits young people to teach for two years in schools for low-income kids.

Her daughter, Meher Pudumjee, is the current chairperson of Thermax, taking over from her mother in 2004. She is a post-graduate in chemical engineering from the Imperial College of Science and Technology, London and joined Thermax in September 1990.

READ | Good news for Anil Ambani as his company secures 350 MW solar, storage project from...; shares rise over 11 pc