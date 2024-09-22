Twitter
Uday Bhanu Chib appointed Indian Youth Congress Chief, succeeds Srinivas BV

IND vs BAN: BCCI announces India's squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh

First unit of Mahindra Thar ROXX sold for Rs 1.31 crore; know what’s special about this SUV

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after India's victory over Bangladesh in 1st Test

Meet woman, who came to India as tourist, established Rs 49000 crore firm, know her connection with Ratan Tata

Meet man, one of Surat's richest, whose son worked at bakery for Rs 200 a day, gift flats to employees, net worth is...

Savji Dhanji Dholakia, the unassuming titan of the diamond industry and founder-chairman of Hari Krishna Exports Private Limited, continues to make waves as one of Surat’s most successful entrepreneurs.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 04:48 PM IST

Meet man, one of Surat's richest, whose son worked at bakery for Rs 200 a day, gift flats to employees, net worth is...
Savji Dhanji Dholakia is one of the richest men in Surat, the diamond hub of India. He is known for showering expensive gifts to his employees every year on Diwali. The diamond merchant's estimated net worth is around Rs 12000 crore, Aaj Tak reported. 

Dholakia is the Founder and Chairman of Hari Krishna Exports Private Limited, one of the leading diamond manufacturing and export businesses in India. The Capital, a landmark 19-story structure in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, serves as the company's headquarters.

Savji Dhanji entered the competitive realm of diamond manufacturing in 1992 with his brothers Tulsi, Himmat, and Ghanshyam. Despite the challenges, Hari Krishna Exports achieved remarkable success and became a key player in the industry.

Despite achieving fame and success, Savji Dhanji Dholakia chooses to live a simple life and is yet a modest person. His path, which was replete with calculated choices and the building of a strong foundation for his son Dravya Dholakia, shows his commitment to both personal principles and business endeavours. 

Savji Dhanji was born into a farmer's family on April 12, 1962, in Gujarat's Dudhala. The family faced financial challenges, leading Savji to discontinue formal education after the 4th standard at the age of 14. When Savji first started working, he went to Surat to work for his paternal uncle in the diamond industry. Later, his brothers Himmat and Tulsi also joined him. 

When Savji Dhanji established the jewellery brand "KISNA" under Hari Krishna Exports in 2005, his visionary approach became evident. KISNA is currently the biggest diamond jewellery brand in India, with more than 6,250 stores throughout the nation.

Considered one of the top employers in the country, Savji Dhanji is well-known for his lavish Diwali bonuses. As part of these bonuses, his staff have received opulent presents like jewellery, automobiles, apartments, and fixed deposits. He gained notoriety in October 2018 when he gave 600 automobiles to worthy coworkers.

In 2016, Savji Dhanji gave 1,260 automobiles and 400 apartments as Diwali incentives. When questioned about why he gave out such large bonuses, he explained that everyone wanted a car and a house, and he was only helping them achieve their goals.

Savji Dhanji is married to Gauriben Dholakia, the couple has four children—Mena, Nimisha, Dravya, and Kisna. Savji Dhanji's reported net worth is around Rs 12,000 crore.

Savji Dhanji encouraged his son, Dravya, to work independently without using the family name. Dravya worked in a call centre, a McDonald's, and a shoe store, among other places. Even though Dravya had financial difficulties, he gained important life skills. He eventually found a high-paying position, making about Rs 200 a day, in the hotel's baking department. 

In addition to being regarded as one of the top employers in the country, Dholakia is well-known for his lavish Diwali bonuses. He has lavishly given his staff members fixed deposits, cars, jewellery, and apartments. In 2018, he made headlines by gifting 600 cars to deserving employees. In 2016, he gifted 400 flats and 1,260 cars as Diwali bonuses. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
