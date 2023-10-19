Headlines

Meet one of richest YouTuber, who started his career at age 10; now has net worth of Rs 41 crore

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 05:06 PM IST

Many now have a platform thanks to the internet where they may showcase their skill in front of millions of people while sitting at home. Youtubers have recently begun to show up as artists, entrepreneurs, and other professions. Ajey Nagar, better known by the handle CarryMinati, is one of these successful artists. 

This YouTuber, who began his career there at the age of 10, has amassed over 40 million subscribers while effectively carving out a niche for himself. Everybody who enjoys gaming and YouTube has Ajey Nagar as a favorite. His humorous screenplays and diss films have helped him build up an identity for himself in the social realm. CarryMinati, one of the most popular YouTubers in India, also leads an opulent lifestyle.

Who is Ajey Nagar?

Born on June 12, 1999, Ajey Nagar hails from Haryana's Faridabad. Before leaving in 2016 to concentrate on his YouTube career, he studied Delhi Public School. He did not take the 12th Board exams because he was afraid of his academic performance.

Through distance learning, he eventually finished his education. Elder brother of CarryMinati, Yash Nagar, collaborated with him as Wily Frenzy, a music producer and composer. Carry began posting videos on YouTube when he was ten years old, beginning with football tutorials on his first YouTube account, STeaLThFeArzZ.

READ | Meet educator-turned-entrepreneur, who is running Rs 330 crore startup; not from IIT, IIM

His main YouTube channel has been active since 2014. Nagar started a YouTube channel in 2014 called AddictedA1, where he posted video game clips and reaction videos. He reached the mark of 30 million subscribers in May 2021 and 40 million members in August 2023, respectively.

CarryMinati has an estimated net worth of Rs 41 crore or $5 million which he reportedly derives from his YouTube channel and primarily from brand sponsorships. He presided over a four-hour philanthropic live-stream for the aid of the Odisha train collision victims this year.

According to News18, the entire revenue from the live stream—roughly Rs 11 lakhs—which included Rs 1.5 lakh in individual donations—was donated to the Chief Minister's relief funds. Nagar slammed PewDiePie in a song named "Bye PewDiePie" that he released in January 2019.

He worked on the song "Trigger" with his older brother Wily Frenzy, which was published in the same year. Then, in 2020 and 2021, "Zindagi," "Warrior," "Yalgaar," the Diss Track, and "Vardaan" appeared. Minati was ranked 10th in the 2019 list of the Next Generation Leaders.

In April 2020, he was included in Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list. He reportedly earns Rs 25 lakh per month, which would put his yearly income at almost Rs 4 crore. 

