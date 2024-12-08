Born on April 19, 1957, in Yemen, he transformed his father Dhirubhai Ambani's textile business into a diversified conglomerate with a presence in petrochemicals, telecommunications, retail, and energy.

Mukesh Ambani is one of the most influential business magnates in the world, currently serving as the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). Born on April 19, 1957, in Yemen, he transformed his father Dhirubhai Ambani's textile business into a diversified conglomerate with a presence in petrochemicals, telecommunications, retail, and energy.

Mukesh led Reliance Jio in revolutionizing India's telecom sector, providing affordable data and connectivity to millions of people. The company has also made significant strides in the retail sector, making Reliance Retail a leading player in the Indian market.

As of December 2024, Mukesh Ambani’s net worth is estimated at approximately $93 billion, making him one of the richest individuals in the world. His strategic vision and relentless drive have placed him at the forefront of India's economic growth and innovation. Despite his wealth, Mukesh is known for his disciplined lifestyle and commitment to philanthropy through the Reliance Foundation. Mukesh was born in Yemen. He spent some years there before the family shifted to India.

He started schooling at Hill Grange High School in Mumbai. Later, he joined St. Xavier's College. As per reports, Mukesh cracked IIT-JEE and secured admission to the prestigious institution IIT Bombay, however, he left the university to complete his graduation from Chemical Engineering at the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai. After completing his graduation, he went on to pursue an MBA at Stanford University. Still, he returned to India in 1980 to help his father build up Reliance Industries, a move that would eventually shape into one of the most colossal careers in history. As per reports, the business magnate Mukesh Ambani leads Reliance which has a valuation of Rs 17 lakh crores.