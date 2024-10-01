Meet one of richest men in Bihar, who began his business with just Rs 250, now has net worth of...

Ravindra Kishore Sinha, a self-made businessman, built SIS into a leading security services firm with over Rs 12,000 crore in revenue.

Ravindra Kishore Sinha is a self-made businessman and politician who has built a highly successful security firm from the ground up. Today, his company, SIS (Security and Intelligence Services), is a leader in the security services industry with reported revenue of Rs 12,261.4 crore for the financial year 2023-2024. This marks an 8% increase from the previous year. But Sinha’s journey to success is remarkable, not because of inherited wealth, but because of his hard work, determination, and vision. Ravindra Kishore Sinha has a current net worth of Rs 5000 crore.

Hailing from Bihar, Sinha began his career 50 years ago as a trainee journalist. He worked for newspapers like The Searchlight and Pradeep (now defunct) in Patna. His turning point came during the 1971 Bangladesh war, which he covered as a reporter. During that time, Sinha interacted with many army men, and their dedication and discipline inspired him. This inspiration led him to create a business that would provide employment to ex-servicemen, which was the foundation of SIS.

With just Rs 250 in his pocket, Sinha launched his entrepreneurial journey. He stayed in touch with ex-servicemen at the Danapur Regimental Centre, learning about their needs and gathering details to recruit them into his security business. He started small, deploying 14 former army personnel to provide security for a friend’s building project, offering them a monthly salary of Rs 400. Over time, this small venture grew significantly.

SIS expanded rapidly and in 2008, Sinha made headlines by acquiring an Australian security agency, Chubb Security, for USD 300 million. To fund this acquisition, he sold 14% of his company’s stake, making SIS the first Indian multinational in the security services industry.

Today, SIS provides security services not just in India but also in Singapore, New Zealand, and Australia. The company has 374 branches globally and employs around 2,83,000 people. Sinha’s journey from humble beginnings to heading a multi-billion-dollar enterprise is a testament to his entrepreneurial spirit and hard work.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

