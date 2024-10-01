Meet one of richest men in Bihar, who began his business with just Rs 250, now has net worth of...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

She was only 17 when discovered by Salman Khan, was raised in Muscat and compared to Aishwarya Rai

Tirupati laddu row: SIT probe into 'adulteration' temporarily stalled until SC hearing

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli gives special gift to retiring Shakib al Hasan after Test series victory

Who is Chetan Singh Solanki, 'Solar Man of India' whose pic wearing torn socks at 5-star hotel went viral?

This man had come to India for two years but stayed to start firm with Rs 95000, now Ratan Tata wants to acquire for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
She was only 17 when discovered by Salman Khan, was raised in Muscat and compared to Aishwarya Rai

She was only 17 when discovered by Salman Khan, was raised in Muscat and compared to Aishwarya Rai

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli gives special gift to retiring Shakib al Hasan after Test series victory

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli gives special gift to retiring Shakib al Hasan after Test series victory

Who is Chetan Singh Solanki, 'Solar Man of India' whose pic wearing torn socks at 5-star hotel went viral?

Who is Chetan Singh Solanki, 'Solar Man of India' whose pic wearing torn socks at 5-star hotel went viral?

Big records made in India vs Bangladesh test series

Big records made in India vs Bangladesh test series

Meet Prashant Kishor, the 'Arvind Kejriwal' of Bihar

Meet Prashant Kishor, the 'Arvind Kejriwal' of Bihar

Malta fruit health benefits: 10 reasons to eat sweet orange daily

Malta fruit health benefits: 10 reasons to eat sweet orange daily

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो मे�ं जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

She was only 17 when discovered by Salman Khan, was raised in Muscat and compared to Aishwarya Rai

She was only 17 when discovered by Salman Khan, was raised in Muscat and compared to Aishwarya Rai

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin makes huge announcement, says band will retire after...

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin makes huge announcement, says band will retire after...

Rajinikanth health update: Superstar underwent periodic check-up, will be discharged on...

Rajinikanth health update: Superstar underwent periodic check-up, will be discharged on...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet one of richest men in Bihar, who began his business with just Rs 250, now has net worth of...

Ravindra Kishore Sinha, a self-made businessman, built SIS into a leading security services firm with over Rs 12,000 crore in revenue.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 05:21 PM IST

Meet one of richest men in Bihar, who began his business with just Rs 250, now has net worth of...
Ravindra Kishore Sinha with CM Nitish Kumar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ravindra Kishore Sinha is a self-made businessman and politician who has built a highly successful security firm from the ground up. Today, his company, SIS (Security and Intelligence Services), is a leader in the security services industry with reported revenue of Rs 12,261.4 crore for the financial year 2023-2024. This marks an 8% increase from the previous year. But Sinha’s journey to success is remarkable, not because of inherited wealth, but because of his hard work, determination, and vision. Ravindra Kishore Sinha has a current net worth of Rs 5000 crore.

Hailing from Bihar, Sinha began his career 50 years ago as a trainee journalist. He worked for newspapers like The Searchlight and Pradeep (now defunct) in Patna. His turning point came during the 1971 Bangladesh war, which he covered as a reporter. During that time, Sinha interacted with many army men, and their dedication and discipline inspired him. This inspiration led him to create a business that would provide employment to ex-servicemen, which was the foundation of SIS.

With just Rs 250 in his pocket, Sinha launched his entrepreneurial journey. He stayed in touch with ex-servicemen at the Danapur Regimental Centre, learning about their needs and gathering details to recruit them into his security business. He started small, deploying 14 former army personnel to provide security for a friend’s building project, offering them a monthly salary of Rs 400. Over time, this small venture grew significantly.

SIS expanded rapidly and in 2008, Sinha made headlines by acquiring an Australian security agency, Chubb Security, for USD 300 million. To fund this acquisition, he sold 14% of his company’s stake, making SIS the first Indian multinational in the security services industry.

Today, SIS provides security services not just in India but also in Singapore, New Zealand, and Australia. The company has 374 branches globally and employs around 2,83,000 people. Sinha’s journey from humble beginnings to heading a multi-billion-dollar enterprise is a testament to his entrepreneurial spirit and hard work.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani's company receives green light for Rs 70592 crore merger, shares dip by 3%

Mukesh Ambani's company receives green light for Rs 70592 crore merger, shares dip by 3%

'Once Shah Rukh Khan hugs you...': Abhishek Banerjee reveals what superstar told him at IIFA 2024, says 'unhone mujhe..'

'Once Shah Rukh Khan hugs you...': Abhishek Banerjee reveals what superstar told him at IIFA 2024, says 'unhone mujhe..'

Tirupati laddoo row: SIT inspects flour mill where ghee is stored, tested; Jagan Mohan Reddy accuses CM Naidu of..

Tirupati laddoo row: SIT inspects flour mill where ghee is stored, tested; Jagan Mohan Reddy accuses CM Naidu of..

Two films clashed at the box office, one with superstars was huge flop, other with debutants was superhit, movies were..

Two films clashed at the box office, one with superstars was huge flop, other with debutants was superhit, movies were..

Nita Ambani channels 90s Bollywood glam in gorgeous red saree for dinner night at Antilia

Nita Ambani channels 90s Bollywood glam in gorgeous red saree for dinner night at Antilia

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement