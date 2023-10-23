Meet one of richest Indians in healthcare sector, chairman of Rs 56,000 crore hospital chain, his net worth is...

Abhay Soi appeared on the Hurun India Rich List 2023 in 142nd place with a staggering net worth of Rs 15,000 crore.

Despite not holding degrees from any prestigious universities like the IITs or IIMs, many prosperous business owners and executives are thriving and growing their corporate empires to great heights. Abhay Soi, one of them, recently appeared on the Hurun India Rich List 2023 in 142nd place with a staggering net worth of Rs 15,000 crore.

The second-highest listed healthcare facility by revenue in India is Max Healthcare Institute, whose chairman and managing director is Abhay Soi. He has been named the "Entrepreneur of the Year 2023" by Forbes India. His outstanding leadership has accelerated Max Healthcare's growth trajectory, stimulated innovation, and provided patients with top-notch medical care.

Who is Abhay Soi?

Abhay Soi received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Delhi University's St. Stephen's College in 1994. After that, he graduated from European University in Belgium with an MBA in international business and finance in 1996.

Abhay Soi's wealth

He bought two apartments in the Three Sixty West complex on Dr Annie Besant Road in Mumbai on the 36th and 37th floors in 2019. He spent Rs 54 crore, whereas Taruna Soi spent Rs 57.25 crore on the other apartment. According to reports, Abhay Soi also owns 10 cars parked inside the property.

Abhay Soi’s professional career

Beginning his career as a restructuring specialist with Arthur Andersen, overseeing the company's financial changing division, Abhay Soi later joined the reorganization departments of E&Y and KPMG. He finally had his big break in business in 2010, when he transformed Radiant Life Care into a 650-bed hospital in Delhi.

This healthcare facility and Max came together in June 2020. In terms of revenue, it is currently India's second-largest hospital company. As of October 23, 2023, the market cap of Max Healthcare is Rs 56,100 crore.