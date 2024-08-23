Meet one of richest Indian women who quit high-paying job in US to build Rs 75000 crore company, her net worth is...

Forbes also featured Neha in the prestigious list of self-made richest women in the United States.

Self-made women are beacons of unwavering hard work, grit and determination amid various adversities.

Today we will talk about one such inspiring person - Neha Narkhede who is among India's youngest self-made woman entrepreneurs. She was educated in the United States and founded a company that has now gained a staggering valuation of Rs 75,000 crore.

Forbes also featured Neha in the prestigious list of self-made richest women in the United States.

However, Neha had to battle numerous failures before reaching to pinnacle of success. She was born in India and raised in Pune and completed a degree in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in the United States.

She started working for companies like LinkedIn and Oracle before starting her own company, Confluent, in America. In 2021, her company got IPO. Neha then got positioned as the 8th richest woman in India in 2021. She is considered as one of the most successful female entrepreneurs in America. Neha credits her success to her father, who inspired her to read books by famous personalities like Indira Gandhi, Kiran Bedi, and Indra Nooyi since childhood.

In 2021, with her company going public, her net worth reached Rs 13,380 crore. However, there was a major dip in her wealth in 2022. As per the Hurun Rich List for 2022, her fortunes were reduced to Rs 4,700 crore, marking a big loss of nearly Rs 8,600 crore within a year. Despite a first setback, Neha- made a massive comeback.

In March 2023, Narkhede founded her new company, fraud detection firm Oscilar, where she is a cofounder and CEO.