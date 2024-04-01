Meet one of richest Indian woman who built Rs 75000 crore company, lost Rs 8600 crore in a year, still has net worth of…

She is among India's youngest self-made woman entrepreneurs who got educated in the United States and established a company that has now achieved a whopping valuation of Rs 75,000 crore. Forbes also featured Neha in the renowned list of self-made richest women in the United States.

Self-made women are the most inspirational people as they showcase unwavering grit and determination amid a pool of adversities.

Today we will talk about Neha Narkhede who is among India's youngest self-made woman entrepreneurs who got educated in the United States and established a company that has now achieved a whopping valuation of Rs 75,000 crore. Forbes also featured Neha in the renowned list of self-made richest women in the United States.

However, Neha had her share of failures. She was born in India and raised in Pune and pursued a degree in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in the United States. She began working for companies like LinkedIn and Oracle before finding her own company, Confluent, in America. In 2021, her company attained IPO. Neha then position as the 8th richest woman in India in 2021. She is regarded as one of the most successful female entrepreneurs in America. Neha owes her success to her father, who inspired her to read books by renowned personalities like Indira Gandhi, Kiran Bedi, and Indra Nooyi since childhood.

In 2021, with her company going public, her net worth crossed over Rs 13,380 crore. However, there was a massive dip in her wealth in 2022. As per the Hurun Rich List for 2022, her fortunes were reduced to Rs 4,700 crore, marking a massive loss of nearly Rs 8,600 crore within a year. Despite an initial setback, Neha- made a resilient comeback.

In March 2023, Narkhede established her new company, fraud detection firm Oscilar, where she is cofounder and CEO.