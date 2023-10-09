Meet one of richest businesswomen's daughter, who is helping her mother run Rs 5000 crore revenue company

Adwaita Nayar obtained a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Applied Mathematics from Yale University after leaving the Dhirubhai Ambani School in Mumbai. She then attended Harvard University to gain an MBA.

Business was dominated by one gender as many powerful empires that were seen rising to tremendous heights were frequently managed by males. Business had been seen as a man's domain, and women were never thought to be particularly skilled at starting profitable businesses. Isha Ambani, Roshini Nadar, and more are such examples of 'women in power'.

But as people changed and progressed, so did their beliefs and philosophies, and today we see that women have not only successfully assumed charge but are also at the helm of some of the greatest corporations in the world. One of the wealthiest people in the nation is billionaire entrepreneur and Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar.

The younger generation is now in charge of business and is playing important roles. Her daughter Adwaita Nayar has been leading Nykaa Fashion for more than ten years as CEO. She joined her mother in creating Nykaa, an online shopping site. In 2023, Falguni Nayar is the wealthiest self-made woman in India, and Adwaita is in charge of the organization's multi-crore division.

Adwaita Nayar obtained a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Applied Mathematics from Yale University after leaving the Dhirubhai Ambani School in Mumbai. She then attended Harvard University to gain an MBA.

By the time her mother Falguni Nayar decided to launch her own company in 2012, she had already spent six months working as a consultant for Bain and Company in the United States. Whereas, Falguni quit her well-known position at Kotak to launch Nykaa, an online retailer of cosmetics.

Adwaita quit her well-paying job in New York to co-found her mother's business. The two women opened the door for incredible success ever since. In 2017, she launched Nykaa Fashion. She joined her mother in founding Nykaa, an online store. The company's revenue for FY 2023 was around Rs 5,144 crore.