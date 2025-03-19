The entrepreneurial spirit of Billionaire Barber led him to establish his business, and by 2004, he had ventured into luxury car rentals, targeting high-end clients.

Ramesh Babu, popularly known as Bengaluru's 'Billionaire Barber' is a remarkable example of the classic rags-to-riches story. Born into a modest family, his life took a challenging turn when his father, P. Gopal, passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind a small barbershop on the city's Bridge Road. With no savings, Ramesh's mother worked as a housemaid to support the family, earning just Rs 40–50 per month. Ramesh himself took on odd jobs like delivering newspapers and milk to help make ends meet.

After completing his 10th grade, Ramesh decided to take over his father's barbershop instead of pursuing further education. He transformed the shop named 'Inner Space' into a trendy salon. In 1993, he saved enough money to purchase a Maruti Omni van. Initially intended for personal use, he later rented it out due to financial constraints—a decision that marked the beginning of his journey into the car rental business.

Ramesh Babu's entrepreneurial spirit led him to establish "Ramesh Tours and Travels." By 2004, he ventured into luxury car rentals, targeting high-end clients. His first luxury vehicle was a Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan, which proved to be a game-changer. Over the years, he expanded his fleet to include over 400 vehicles, ranging from BMWs and Jaguars to Rolls Royce Ghosts and Mercedes-Maybachs. His cars have been rented by celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Despite his immense success, Ramesh remains grounded and continues to work at his salon, providing personalised haircuts to clients. Today, Ramesh Babu is not only one of India's wealthiest barbers but also an inspiration to many aspiring entrepreneurs.