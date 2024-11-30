In 2016, Ghazal and her husband, Varun Alagh, embarked on their entrepreneurial journey with ₹25 lakhs, founding Mamaearth under the umbrella of Honasa Consumer Ltd.

Ghazal Alagh’s story is a masterclass in turning personal passion into a booming enterprise. As the co-founder of Mamaearth and a prominent Shark Tank India judge, her rise has ignited the aspirations of countless young entrepreneurs dreaming of building their own ventures. In 2016, Ghazal and her husband, Varun Alagh, embarked on their entrepreneurial journey with ₹25 lakhs, founding Mamaearth under the umbrella of Honasa Consumer Ltd.

The seed for this now-thriving brand was planted by a mother’s instinct—a determination to shield her children from harmful chemicals and offer safe, toxin-free baby care solutions. What began as a small idea grew into an empire valued at ₹9,800 crores, as per recent reports. Starting as a babycare brand, Mamaearth soon expanded its reach into skincare and haircare, capturing a broader market.

Today, it stands as a multifaceted enterprise, encompassing other labels like Ayuga, The Derma Co., and Aqualogica, while strategically investing in ventures such as BBLUNT, Momspresso, and Dr. Sheth’s. Mamaearth also holds a unique distinction as Asia’s first brand to earn the prestigious “MADE SAFE” certification, a testament to its commitment to toxin-free products.

From safeguarding her children to reshaping the beauty and wellness industry, Ghazal Alagh’s journey is more than inspirational—it’s transformational.