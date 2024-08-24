Twitter
Hyderabad-bound helicopter crashes in Pune, four occupants injured

Not Nirupa Roy, this actress was first choice to play Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor's mother in Deewaar

Big discount on Apple iPhone 15 before iPhone 16 launch, available on Flipkart at just Rs…

Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in several parts of this state; check forecast for other states

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi and wife Ansha welcome baby boy, reveal their son's name

'Galati ho gaya': Dinesh Karthik apologises for omitting MS Dhoni from his all-time India XI

Meet one of India's richest women who built Rs 2225 crore company with Rs 20000, not from IIT, IIM, won Padma Shri for..

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 04:39 PM IST

Meet one of India's richest women who built Rs 2225 crore company with Rs 20000, not from IIT, IIM, won Padma Shri for..
Self-made women prove that everything is possible in life if you have the courage and belief to do so. One such inspiring story is Vandana Luthra, the visionary founder of VLCC.

Born into an influential family in Delhi, her parents raised her to be conscious about healthcare and self-development since childhood. Encouraged by her mother, Luthra aspired to make a positive impact on society.

Entering into lifestyle, nutrition, and beauty in the 1980s, Luthra started studying cosmetology and nutrition in European countries. In 1989, she made the transformation by establishing a Wellness & Beauty centre in New Delhi, introducing a revolutionary idea that combined dietary modifications, exercise regimens, and modern treatments.

Her unwavering efforts turned VLCC into a platform offering comprehensive solutions, and became Asia’s largest wellness company. The company caters to over 139 cities and 12 nations in South Asia, Southeast Asia, and East Africa.

Her staggering success earned her prestigious accolades, including the Padma Shri, Forbes' list of Power Businesswomen, and Fortune's Most Powerful Women in Business. According to multiple reports, her net worth is estimated to be around Rs. 1,300 crores.

Apart from entrepreneurship, Vandana is passionate about women's empowerment. Over 70 per cent of VLCC's workforce are women.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
