Meet one of India's richest women who built Rs 2225 crore company with Rs 20000, not from IIT, IIM, won Padma Shri for..

Born into an influential family in Delhi, her parents raised her to be conscious about healthcare and self-development since childhood. Encouraged by her mother, Luthra aspired to make a positive impact on society.

Self-made women prove that everything is possible in life if you have the courage and belief to do so. One such inspiring story is Vandana Luthra, the visionary founder of VLCC.

Entering into lifestyle, nutrition, and beauty in the 1980s, Luthra started studying cosmetology and nutrition in European countries. In 1989, she made the transformation by establishing a Wellness & Beauty centre in New Delhi, introducing a revolutionary idea that combined dietary modifications, exercise regimens, and modern treatments.

Her unwavering efforts turned VLCC into a platform offering comprehensive solutions, and became Asia’s largest wellness company. The company caters to over 139 cities and 12 nations in South Asia, Southeast Asia, and East Africa.

Her staggering success earned her prestigious accolades, including the Padma Shri, Forbes' list of Power Businesswomen, and Fortune's Most Powerful Women in Business. According to multiple reports, her net worth is estimated to be around Rs. 1,300 crores.

Apart from entrepreneurship, Vandana is passionate about women's empowerment. Over 70 per cent of VLCC's workforce are women.