Meet one of India's richest woman with net worth of Rs 886500000000, wife of business tycoon, shares 'close relation' with Ratan Tata, she is...

M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 is out! Roshni Nadar Malhotra has emerged has richest woman in India. Today we’ll talk about one of the richest women who made it to the top 100 richest Indians in 2025. Meet Rohiqa Mistry, she has a net worth of Rs 88,650 crores.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 05:56 PM IST

M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 is out! Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani have taken the first and second spot respectively. However, Roshni Nadar Malhotra has emerged as richest woman in India. She and her family secured the third spot with a wealth of Rs 2.84 lakh crore. However, today we’ll talk about one of the richest women who made it to the top 100 richest Indians in 2025. Meet Rohiqa Mistry, she has a net worth of Rs 88,650 crores, and holds one of the biggest stakes in the Tata empire. But she is also closely related to Ratan Tata, here’s how! 

Who is Rohiqa Mistry?

Rohiqa Mistry is a wife of late business tycoon Cyrus Mistry. She is among the wealthiest women in India. Hailing from an influential lawyer family, her father is senior advocate Iqbal Chagla and her mother is Roshan Chagla. She is the granddaughter of jurist M.C Chagla. Her brother, Riyaz Chagla, is a sitting judge in the Bombay High Court in 2017. 

Rohiqa Mistry and Cyprus Mistry

Rohiqa Chagla (Mistry) was married to Cyrus Mistry in 1992. The couple was married for 30 years before his untimely demise, and has two sons, Firoz Mistry and Zahan Mistry.  Her husband Cyrus Mistry, was an Indian-born Irish billionaire businessman, who also served as the chairman of Tata Group. Cyrus Mistry tragically died in a car crash at the age of 54 in 2022. He was the younger son of Pallonji Mistry, a construction tycoon who also died in 2022 (same year). 

Rohiqa Mistry net worth

Rohiqa Mistry has inherited the wealth and her husband Cyrus Mistry's 18.4% stakes in the family empire, after his untimely demise. As per the new list, Rohiqa Mistry and family's net worth is Rs 88,650 crores.

Relation to Ratan Tata

Rohiqa Mistry is closely connected to the Tata family. Professionally, her husband had served as the chairman of Tata group. However, Cyrus Mistry was ousted in 2016 from the chairman position in a major crackdown. This led to a rift between the Tata family and Mistry Family, and many legal disputes. 

Mistry family is also one of the largest stakeholder in Tata Sons. Despite Cyrus’s removal from the chairman position, the Mistry family retained an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons through the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, making them one of the largest shareholders in the Tata conglomerate. This stake remains the family’s most valuable asset.

Cyrus Mistry’s sister Aloo Mistry is married to Noel Tata, who is the half-brother of Ratan Tata. So the Mistry family also have a personal connection to Tata family.

