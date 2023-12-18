Meet one of India's richest woman CEOs, now competing with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata with company worth...

Born in Mumbai on February 19, 1963, Falguni initially worked as a management consultant with AF Ferguson before joining Kotak Mahindra Capital, where she spent 20 years.

At an age when many begin retirement planning, Falguni Nayar embarked on a journey in the business world and is now among the wealthiest woman CEOs in the country. After nearly two decades in the banking sector, Falguni Nayar ventured into the online platform Nykaa at the age of 50, selling beauty and wellness products. Her success story is remarkable, establishing her as the "Queen of Indian Startups." According to Forbes, Falguni's net worth is $3.3 billion, approximately ₹27,300 crore, ranking her 929th among the world's wealthiest.

Falguni Nayar holds key positions in her company, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., serving as Executive Chairperson, Managing Director, and CEO. Unlike those who inherit wealth or rely on their parents' finances, Falguni has crafted her success story through her dedication and hard work.

Born in Mumbai on February 19, 1963, Falguni initially worked as a management consultant with AF Ferguson before joining Kotak Mahindra Capital, where she spent 20 years. By 2005, she became the Managing Director, a position she held until 2012.

Her journey took a turn when, during her career, Falguni pursued an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad. It was during this time that she contemplated starting her own business. In 2012, at the age of 50, Falguni left her lucrative job to launch Nykaa, an online platform for beauty and wellness products. Inspired by the Sanskrit word "Nayaka," meaning actress or one in the spotlight, Nykaa quickly rose to prominence in the fashion product platform. In 2014, Sequoia Capital India invested $1 million in Nykaa.

Nykaa made history as India's first unicorn company led by a woman. The company went public approximately two years ago, with an IPO that garnered significant attention and listed the market cap at Rs 50,484.15 crore.

Falguni Nayar has positioned Nykaa as a leader in the beauty product segment in India. Despite Tata and Reliance entering the same market segment, Nykaa remains a force both online and offline, boasting 152 stores nationwide. Falguni Nayar's success story serves as an inspiration, highlighting her role as a trailblazer in the Indian startup ecosystem.