With a law degree from Mumbai University, this billionaire has skillfully expanded his family's business empire, taking the reins after a 1996 split. Alongside his sons, he has propelled his father’s business to the top of Mumbai's real estate sector, earning a spot among India's richest individuals, according to Forbes. He is behind brands Shoppers Stop, IT Park Mindspace and Inorbit Mall, and his name is Chandru Raheja.

Chandru Raheja is the Chairman of K Raheja Corp, a conglomerate founded by his father Lachmandas Raheja in 1956. After a family split in 1996, Chandru took charge, successfully navigating the business to achieve remarkable growth and dominance in the real estate sector.



His conglomerate K Raheja Corp's diverse portfolio encompasses various sectors, including office spaces, hospitality, malls, residential offerings, retail, and power. The conglomerate's umbrella includes several notable entities, such as Shoppers Stop, a prominent nationwide department store chain. Additionally, it owns Inorbit Mall, luxury retail destinations in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Vadodara, as well as Mindspace, state-of-the-art IT parks in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune.

Besides these, K Raheja Corp has a hospitality arm, Chalet Hotels, boasting an impressive portfolio featuring prominent hotels such as JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield, and The Dukes Retreat in Lonavala.

Chandru Raheja's net worth

The 83-year-old billionaire’s real-time net worth stands at Rs 407,341,245,000, making him one of the richest people in India, according to Forbes. Talking about his sons, Ravi and Neel Raheja have transformed their family business into a leading Indian real estate conglomerate. Ravi focused on building rent-yielding assets, while Neel pioneered organized retail in India through Inorbit Malls and Shoppers Stop. Together, they diversified the business into real estate, hospitality, retail, and more.

In addition to their business endeavours, Ravi and Neel Raheja are also actively involved in the group's philanthropic efforts through various initiatives, including the K Raheja Foundation, Sadhana Education Society, and S.L. Raheja Hospital.