Meet one of India’s richest man who runs Rs 100000 crore company which produces world’s oldest…, his net worth is…

Later, Eicher Motors began creating light commercial vehicles in 1986, marking a vital moment in its trajectory. Eventually, building heavy vehicles, carving its unique brand value in India’s commercial vehicle market.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 06:31 PM IST

Meet one of India’s richest man who runs Rs 100000 crore company which produces world’s oldest…, his net worth is…
There are many inspiring business success stories in India, one of them is of a famous business family -the Lal’s. Led by Vikram Lal, a titan in India’s business arena, he is an experienced entrepreneur who transformed Eicher Motors.

Born in 1942, Vikram Lal did mechanical engineering at the Technische Universität Darmstadt in Germany.

In 1966, Vikram Lal joined Eicher India, a company founded by his father, which initially focused on manufacturing tractors in partnership with a German counterpart in 1959. 

Later, Eicher Motors began creating light commercial vehicles in 1986, marking a vital moment in its trajectory. Eventually, building heavy vehicles, carving its unique brand value in India’s commercial vehicle market.

One of Eicher Motors’ most appreciated and famous contributions is Royal Enfield, the world’s oldest continuously produced motorcycle, popular for its timeless look across generations.

Vikram Lal’s wife, Anita Lal, is also a founder of Good Earth, a chain of luxury home and apparel stores popular for their designs and craftsmanship. 

Presently, their daughter, Simran Lal serves as the CEO of Good Earth. Her fervent for art and culture is visible in Good Earth’s items. Also, she co-founded Nicobar, a lifestyle brand.

The couple’s son, Siddhartha Lal has also played a crucial role in Eicher Motors’ journey. As the former CEO and current Managing Director, Siddhartha revived Royal Enfield, turning it into a motorcycle giant with sales exceeding 800,000 vehicles in the fiscal year ending March 2023. Apart from Eicher Motors, Siddhartha holds top positions in other group entities, including VE Commercial Vehicles.

Moreover, Vikram Lal’s net worth is valued at $8.1B which is Rs 68442 crore, as per Forbes. Presently, Eicher Motors has a valuation of over Rs 100000 crore. He is also among one of the richest people in India in 2024.

 

