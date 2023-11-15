Meet one of India's richest families, whose net worth is Rs 66400 crore, its business is…

The Dani family comprises the heirs of the late former non-executive director of Asian Paints, Ashwin Dan, whose net worth was $8 billion at the time of his death on September 28.

Ranked at 22, the Dani family from Mumbai are the new billionaire entrant to the Forbes India Rich List in 2023, with a net worth of USD 8.4 billion or approximately Rs 67,841 crore. They comprise heirs of the late former non-executive director of Asian Paints, Ashwin Dan, whose net worth was $8 billion at the time of his death on September 28, as per Forbes.

Asian Paints was founded by Ashwin Dani's father, Suryakant Dani, and three others in 1942. In the financial year closing this March, Asian Paints generated revenue of $4.1 billion, reporting a rise of 19 per cent from the last year.

Ranked among Asia's largest paint companies, Ashwin Dani's son Malav currently sits on the company board. The company generates 98 per cent of its annual revenue from the domestic market and also provides home painting services and interior design services.

The company’s substantial rise in the country and international market is significantly aided by Ashwin Dani's technological expertise and entrepreneurial zeal. He joined the company as a senior executive in 1968, and from 1997 to 2009, he served as vice-chairman and managing director. Later, he was appointed the non-executive chairman, from which he exited in 2021.

Born on September 26, 1944, in Mumbai, Ashwin completed his Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Mumbai University in 1966. Later, he shifted to the US to enrol in the University of Akron's Master of Chemical Engineering degree. Thereafter, he began working as a scientist in Detroit.

Ashwin was the first to spread the concept of computer colour matching, which is now massively used in sectors like paints, polymers, printing inks, and textiles.





