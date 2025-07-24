Meet one of highest-paid executives, who earns Rs 155 crore, runs leading firm, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

Among other top Tata Sons executives, Noel Tata got a commission on the profit of Rs 1.42 crore. He joined the board of directors in 2024 after the death of his brother, Ratan Tata.

Despite Tata Sons recording a loss in profit for FY 2024-25, the company rolled out a hefty salary hike to its top executives. The executive chairman, N Chandrasekaran, bagged the highest salary hike of 15 per cent, taking home Rs 155.81 crore, becoming one of the highest-paid executives in India.

What is N Chandrasekaran’s salary after a 15% hike?

According to Business Standard, Chandrasekaran’s paycheck included Rs 15.1 crore as salary, other compensations, and Rs 140.7 crore as commission on profits for FY 25. His FY 24 salary was Rs 135 crore. The Tata Sons recorded a 24.3 per cent decline in profits for the period from Rs 34,654 crore (FY 24) to Rs 26,232 crore in FY 25.

How much hike did other Tata Sons’ executives get?

Among other top Tata Sons executives, Saurabh Agarwal, executive director, saw a hike of 7.7 per cent, taking his salary to Rs 32.7 crore in FY 25. The newly appointed Noel Tata got a commission on profit of Rs 1.42 crore. He joined the board of directors in 2024 after the death of his brother, Ratan Tata. Former board member Leo Puri drew Rs 3.13 crore in compensation. He recently retired in March.

Further, Bhaskar Bhat, the former board member who retired in August 2024, received a commission on profit of Rs 1.33 crore. Tata Trust rep Venu Srinivasan hasn't taken any commissions since he was appointed.

Meanwhile. Chandrasekaran recently unveiled Tata Group's long-term plans, emphasising sustained, tech-driven growth across sectors in his annual letter to group companies. He stressed growth in sectors like manufacturing and semiconductors to EVs, AI, and consumer businesses. He affirmed commitment to financial prudence and social impact. According to reports, Tata Sons witnessed a dip in both revenue and profit in FY25. The total revenue declined by 12% to Rs 38,834.58 crore.