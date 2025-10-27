Meet one of Gujarat’s youngest billionaires, built Rs 7000 crore business in 8 years, know Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans connection

Hurun’s report highlights their work, noting Rayzon Solar’s focus on innovative solar technology and increasing nationwide adoption of green power — a vision firmly rooted in sustainability and climate responsibility.

Hardik Kothiya, co-founder of Rayzon Solar, has emerged as the youngest achiever on the Avendus Wealth – Hurun India U35 List 2025. At just 31, Kothiya, along with fellow entrepreneur Chirag Nakrani, established Rayzon Solar in 2017 in Surat, with a mission to accelerate India’s transition to clean energy. Today, both founders serve as Managing Directors, steering one of the country’s fast-growing solar solutions companies.

Beyond solar manufacturing, Hardik Kothiya has also expanded Rayzon Solar’s brand presence through major cricket partnerships. The company has served as an associate sponsor for top Indian Premier League (IPL) teams including Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) — two of the league’s biggest and most followed franchises.

Recognition Among India’s Next-Gen Leaders

The U35 List honours 155 young disruptors who are shaping new business narratives for India.

These young business leaders fall into two groups:

• Founders who built companies worth more than $50 million

• Next-generation leaders running family businesses valued over $100 million

Among them, 13 entrepreneurs — including Hardik Kothiya — are the youngest at just 31 years old. They come from a wide range of fields such as FinTech, healthcare, agriculture technology, consumer brands, industrials, and software. Meanwhile, Minu Margaret of BlissClub stands out as the youngest woman on the list. Next-generation leaders such as Rahul Gupta (APL Apollo Tubes) and Shiven Akshay Arora (Blue Jet Healthcare) are also spotlighted for their tech-driven growth strategies.