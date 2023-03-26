Meet Nusli Wadia, world’s richest biscuit manufacturer, check his Pakistan connection and whopping net worth

Nusli Wadia is richest biscuit manufacturer in the world

The 12th Anniversary Edition of 2023 M3M Hurun Global rich list was released on Wednesday (March 22).

As per the latest list released by Hurun, Nusli Wadia and Family of Britannia Industries is the world’s richest biscuit manufacturer. The net worth of Nusli Wadia is USD 3.8 billion. The Hurun rich list also features vaccine manufacturer Cyrus S Poonawalla, Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani and other rich Indians. The list has been released in association with M3M India.

Billionaire businessman Nusli Wadia is chairman of the Wadia Group, a cookies-to-aviation empire. Wadia Group companies include Britannia Industries, Bombay Dyeing and airline Go First. Nusli Wadia was born on February 15, 1944 into the prominent Parsi Wadia family in Bombay. He is the son of businessman Neville Wadia and Dina Wadia.

The Wadia family is running business operations since 1736. Nusli Wadia is the grandson of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, founder of Pakistan.

A report in Financial Express mentioned that it was not easy for Nusli Wadia to acquire Britannia which was once owned by US-based RJR Nabisco Inc. Nusli Wadia however got in touch with the management company through his friend K. Rajan Pillai expressing his willingness to acquire the company. But Nusli Wadia’s offer was rejected and Pillai was appointed as Britannia chairman. But Nusli Wadia kept on trying and finally managed to acquire the company officially in the 1990s, as per Livemint.