Meet Noel Tata's daughter, who is among successors of Ratan Tata's multi-crore business empire

Leah, Maya, and Neville Tata were welcomed by the board of Tata Medical Centre Trust, a division of Tata Group, on November 2, 2022.

Legendary for his revolutionary leadership at the multinational conglomerate Tata Sons, Ratan Tata is a tycoon of the Indian industrial scene. During his chairmanship (1990–2012), Tata Sons grew into a powerful worldwide force.

Ratan Tata has turned his attention to philanthropy and is actively preparing his three daughters, Leah, Maya, and Neville, to continue the family's multibillion-dollar business empire. Leah, Maya, and Neville Tata were welcomed by the board of Tata Medical Centre Trust, a division of Tata Group, on November 2, 2022. Ratan Tata is mentoring these heirs, who are the children of Noel Tata.

Who is Leah Tata?

Noel Tata and Aloo Mistry welcomed Leah Tata into the Tata family. Her mother and father are highly successful businesspeople. She graduated from the IE Business School in Madrid with a master's degree in marketing.

Apart from a brief three-month internship at Louis Vuitton in 2010, Leah has worked primarily in the Indian hotel industry for the past ten years, holding leadership positions. She started in 2006 as the assistant sales manager for Taj Hotels Resorts & Palaces. She advanced to the position of assistant manager in development.

To oversee the management of a cancer hospital in Kolkata, the Tata Medical Centre Trust (TMCT) has selected Leah, Maya, and Neville as trustees. Ratan Tata established the hospital in May 2011, but according to an India Times article, TMCT was founded in 2005 with an endowment of Rs 500 crore from the company's principal foundation, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.

For the first time, three millennials have been named to the board of a Tata charitable organization, which is regarded as a major step in the direction of the 154-year-old Tata group's next generation of leaders.