One prominent figure within the extended Tata family is Manasi Kirloskar, the wife of Neville Tata, Noel Tata's son. Neville Tata leads Star Bazaar, a component of the Tata Group's retail operations under Trent Ltd's hypermarket division.

The former Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group Ratan Tata paased away in October last year and ever since that attention has shifted to the lives of less well-known members of the Tata family. This includes Ratan Tata's half-brother, Noel Tata, his children, and their spouses.

Noel Tata, who assumed the role of Chairman of Tata Trusts after Ratan Tata's passing, is married to Aloo Mistry, the sister of the late Cyrus Mistry, a former chairman of the Tata Group. Noel and Aloo have three children: Leah Tata, Maya Tata, and Neville Tata, with Neville being the middle child.

Manasi Kirloskar's marriage to Neville Tata

Neville Tata married Manasi Kirloskar of the Kirloskar family of Pune in a private ceremony in 2019. The event was attended by a select group of family and friends, including Ratan Tata. The Kirloskar family is a well-known business family that manages the Kirloskar Group.

Who is Manasi Kirloskar?

Manasi Kirloskar, born on August 7, 1990, is part of the Kirloskar family, a prominent business family that operates the Kirloskar Group. The Kirloskar Group, founded by Laxmanrao Kirloskar in 1888, shares a long history with the Tata Group.

Manasi Kirloskar's educational qualification

Manasi holds a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts from the Rhode Island School of Design in the United States. In 2019, she married Neville Tata in a private ceremony held at Ratan Tata's home in Colaba, South Mumbai. Manasi and Neville are parents to two children, a son named Jamsetji Tata and a daughter named Tiana Tata.

In 2023, following her father's death, Manasi Kirloskar was named the new Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts (TKAP) and Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM). She also holds the position of Chairperson at Toyota Engine India Limited (TIEI), Kirloskar Toyota Textile Private Limited (KTTM), Toyota Material Handling India Private Limited (TMHIN), and Deno Kirloskar Industries Private Limited (DNKI).

“Ms Manasi Tata, a graduate from the Rhode Island School of Design in the US, is well conversant in Toyota manufacturing processes and with the Japanese work culture. A fifth-generation scion of the Kirloskar empire, Ms. Manasi holds art very close to her heart and her NGO, “Caring with Colour” leverages this passion of hers, works with Government schools in three districts of Karnataka,” according to her bio on Toyota India website.

Beyond her achievements in business, Manasi Kirloskar is also an accomplished artist. Her artwork was featured in an exhibition when she was just 13 years old.

Manasi Kirloskar's net worth

While the exact wealth of Manasi Kirloskar is not publicly known, she is the heiress to the Kirloskar Group, which has a market valuation of Rs 15600 crore. This position makes her one of the wealthiest women in India.