Meet Niti Kaur, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her package is…

Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan from eviction, these contestants get nominated

Once India's richest actress, this star quit films to marry billionaire; its not Asin, Rani, Juhi, Shilpa, Sonam

Meet man who quit government job to build Rs 555000 crore company, his net worth is…

This husband-wife duo runs India's top lingerie company worth Rs 500 crore; Isha Ambani’s firm made million dollar offer

Baba Ramdev, yoga guru and founder of Rs 46000 crore firm, buys new Land Rover Defender worth Rs 1.5 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan from eviction, these contestants get nominated

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Once India's richest actress, this star quit films to marry billionaire; its not Asin, Rani, Juhi, Shilpa, Sonam

10 Health benefits of dates

Joint Pain: 7 superfoods to prevent gout problems 

Top 10 largest forests in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

IIFM 2023: Victoria Government will honour Kartik Aaryan as the Rising Global Superstar at Melbourne

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan from eviction, these contestants get nominated

Once India's richest actress, this star quit films to marry billionaire; its not Asin, Rani, Juhi, Shilpa, Sonam

Meet 90s superstar who became Miss India at 18, bought a Mumbai home at 22, know her connection to Dharmendra's family

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Niti Kaur, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her package is…

A BTech student of Computer Science stream of IIIT-Una, Niti Kaur, has created history by bagging a job package of Rs 47 lakh per year.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 01:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Around 90 per cent trainees of the 2018-22 batch of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una have received job offers. A BTech student of Computer Science stream Niti Kaur has created history by bagging a job package of Rs 47 lakh per year. This is the highest package offered to a student of IIIT-Una since it came into existence. Niti Kaur has been offered the huge package by a US-based company named Pure Storage. According to reports, two other students of IIIT-Una have been offered an annual package of Rs 44 lakh each.

A trainee of Electronics and Communication Engineering has got an annual offer of Rs 44 lakh. Apart from this, a trainee from IT department has also got an annual offer of Rs 44 lakh. All the three placements have been done off campus. In this year's on-campus placement at IIIT-Una, a maximum package of Rs 25.5 lakh has been offered to the trainees. On an average, each trainee has received job offers of Rs 12.1 lakh per annum.

It is learnt that Niti Kaur, who hails from Faridabad, Haryana, will leave for the US soon to join her new company. According to Niti Kaur, she got the best environment to study at IIIT-Una. Meawhile, the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Allahabad saw a successful placement season last time round with as many as 5 students getting placements with annual package crossing Rs 1 crore. Among them was Anurag Makade, who bagged one of the highest packages of Rs 1.25 crore from US-headquartered e-commerce giant Amazon.

"Greetings folks, I'm super excited to share that I joined Amazon as a Frontend Engineer!" Anurag had shared the news on LinkedIn with his network. He was a BTech student in IT at IIIT Allahabad. Anurag hails from Nashik as per his Facebook profile.

 

 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Zomato delivery boy clears Tamil Nadu PSC Exam, company shares post

'I was pushed hard...': Amitabh Bachchan on skipping Kalki 2898 AD first glimpse launch at San Diego Comic Con

Meet Mumbai woman who runs Rs 7,65,000 crore company, competes with billionaires Dilip Shanghvi, Adar Poonawalla

'Inappropriate language, sexual connotations': Juhi Parmar accuses Barbie makers of misleading, pens open letter

Appeal to Opposition with folded hands to join debate in Parliament: Anurag Thakur on Manipur violence

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE