Meet Niti Kaur, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her package is…

Around 90 per cent trainees of the 2018-22 batch of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una have received job offers. A BTech student of Computer Science stream Niti Kaur has created history by bagging a job package of Rs 47 lakh per year. This is the highest package offered to a student of IIIT-Una since it came into existence. Niti Kaur has been offered the huge package by a US-based company named Pure Storage. According to reports, two other students of IIIT-Una have been offered an annual package of Rs 44 lakh each.

A trainee of Electronics and Communication Engineering has got an annual offer of Rs 44 lakh. Apart from this, a trainee from IT department has also got an annual offer of Rs 44 lakh. All the three placements have been done off campus. In this year's on-campus placement at IIIT-Una, a maximum package of Rs 25.5 lakh has been offered to the trainees. On an average, each trainee has received job offers of Rs 12.1 lakh per annum.

It is learnt that Niti Kaur, who hails from Faridabad, Haryana, will leave for the US soon to join her new company. According to Niti Kaur, she got the best environment to study at IIIT-Una. Meawhile, the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Allahabad saw a successful placement season last time round with as many as 5 students getting placements with annual package crossing Rs 1 crore. Among them was Anurag Makade, who bagged one of the highest packages of Rs 1.25 crore from US-headquartered e-commerce giant Amazon.

"Greetings folks, I'm super excited to share that I joined Amazon as a Frontend Engineer!" Anurag had shared the news on LinkedIn with his network. He was a BTech student in IT at IIIT Allahabad. Anurag hails from Nashik as per his Facebook profile.