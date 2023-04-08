Meet Nithin Kamath, whose firm earned Rs 6.84 crore per day; first pay was Rs 8000, current monthly salary is...

Nithin Kamath started at the markets when he was just 17. He would trade penny stocks. (Photo: Instagram)

Nithin Kamath and his brother Nikhil Kamath have officially made it to the prestigious Forbes list of billionaires. The two entrepreneurs who disrupted the stock broking industry with their blockbuster fintech product Zerodha, are among the 16 new billionaires in India. Nithin Kamath is the CEO of the company. He is 1104th on the global list of richest people with a net worth of a whopping Rs 27000 crore (2.7 billion dollars). Nithin Kamath, the CFO, is ranked 2405 on the list. His net worth is 1.1 billion dollars.

According to a recent report by HDFC Securities, they earned a profit of Rs 2500 crore last financial year. "Zerodha is slated to clock revenue/PAT at Rs 55 billion/25 billion (+10/12% YoY) in FY23E. Core revenue, at Rs 43 billion (net of pass-through charges), comprises brokerage/float income/other charges at 63/27/10% FY23E," the report said.

Zerodha is a completely bootstrapped company started by Nithin Kamath in 2010. His brother Nikhil Kamath later joined Nithin -- together, they made India's largest broking firm. Their customer base is 12 million.

The company provides low-cost brokerage services for dealing in stocks, commodities and currencies.

Nithin Kamath started at the markets when he was just 17. He would trade penny stocks. He was studying at Bangalore Institute of Technology. He earned Rs 5 lakh during his college time and most everything when the markets crashed between 2001 and 2002. Then he started working at a call centre for a paltry salary of Rs 8000. He chanced upon meeting an American man who asked Nithin to manage his money. He hasn't looked back since. In 2006, he became a sub-broker for Reliance Money.

In a blog, Nithin wrote that he plays guitar with his son Kiaan during his leisure time. His hobbies are -- running, cycling, and swimming in nature.

He also played basketball, poker. He also loves music.

He wrote that he was a below average student. He borrowed money in the early 2000s to invest in the stock markets. After he lost everything, he worked four years in a call centre to pay-off debts. He quit his job after he met a person who asked him to manage his portfolio.

They came across NOW, a free trading platform. They launched Zerodha. Their friend Venu joined them to handle operations. Their initial team had no education from IITs, IIMs. All of them were new to the business. All they had was a passion for capital markets.

Their one idea catapulted them to initial success. They introduced a flat fee model (under Rs 20 per trade). All the other platforms were charging percentage fees. They later launched their tech products that made what they are now.

"I want to tell people that it is possible to be successful at business by questioning the true cost of revenue, valuations, and growth, instead of continuously chasing them. And that success is relative, impermanent, and a lot of luck too," he wrote in his post.

Both Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath reportedly earn Rs 100 crore each per year. They hold most of the company.