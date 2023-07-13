Meet Nishant Hada, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, his package is…

Headlines

Urfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor's upcoming film? Here's what we know

Delhi floods: When will Yamuna water level go down? Peak yet to come, water supply to be hit

Google Pay users can now make payments without UPI PIN: Check limit and how to activate feature

Viral video: Bigg Boss star Sonali Raut burns the internet in sexy black lacy bikini, watch

Daniel Radcliffe hopes Harry Potter Reboot series is able to please fans: ‘People that were angry about things…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Urfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor's upcoming film? Here's what we know

Devastating Drone Visuals Show Flooded Roads Of Delhi After Yamuna River Swells

Delhi floods: When will Yamuna water level go down? Peak yet to come, water supply to be hit

8 best superfoods to increase red blood cells count

Sleep tips: 5 steps to get better sleep at night

Yoga Asanas to increase stamina

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

DNA | POCSO assault charges against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh

Watch Viral Video: Mexico Mayor 'Marries' Crocodile To Honour Age-Old Indigenous Ritual

IPL 2023 Playoffs: From Venues to timings; all you need to know about IPL 2023 Playoffs schedule

Urfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor's upcoming film? Here's what we know

Janhvi Kapoor says 'people give up on love easily' these days, reveals what Bawaal taught her about marriage and love

Shah Rukh Khan looks menacing as bald villain in first poster from Jawan, fans say ‘this will be bigger than Pathaan’

HomeBusiness

business

Meet Nishant Hada, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, his package is…

Nishant Hada was pursuing his BTech from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur, when he was selected by the US-based company.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 02:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nishant Hada, a student of Kota, created history in 2021 when he succeeded in bagging a a job at US-based company Bloomberg at a shopping package of Rs 1.51 crore. Nishant Hada was pursuing his BTech from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur, when he was selected by the US-based company.

Nishant Hada’s father Devendra Singh Hada works as a finance manager with a private firm in Gurugram, Haryana, while his mother Sarita Singh is a vice-principal. Nishant Hada had completed his schooling from Jaipur. In 2017, he qualified for JEE Mains and Advanced and had scored 9.55 CGPA in his BTech.

In 2019, Nishant Hada completed his internship with a Germany-based company and three foreign universities.Talking about his selection with Bloomberg said, “In 2020, he had applied for an internship with Bloomberg’s Pune office. I was selected for a two month’s internship after six rounds of interviews.”

Hada added that he replied to Bloomberg office New York within second. “After a few weeks, I was offered a package of Rs. 1.51 crore,” added Hada.

It is to be noted that by landing a job offer of Rs 1.5 crore, Nishant Hada broke all the placement records of NIT Hamirpur. Before him, the highest package offered to any student at NIT Hamirpur was Rs 42 lakh per annum. That student was also from the computer science and engineering department.

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Hi Nanna: Nani and Mrunal Thakur to steer this emotional extravaganza filled with beautiful moments: Watch Video

Managing arthritis in monsoon season: Expert tips

Viral video: Bigg Boss star Sonali Raut burns the internet in sexy black lacy bikini, watch

Delhi floods: When will Yamuna water level go down? Peak yet to come, water supply to be hit

Delhi flood warning: Yamuna water flows into localities prompting evacuation, CM Kejriwal jumps into action

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE