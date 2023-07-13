Meet Nishant Hada, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, his package is…

Nishant Hada was pursuing his BTech from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur, when he was selected by the US-based company.

Nishant Hada, a student of Kota, created history in 2021 when he succeeded in bagging a a job at US-based company Bloomberg at a shopping package of Rs 1.51 crore. Nishant Hada was pursuing his BTech from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur, when he was selected by the US-based company.

Nishant Hada’s father Devendra Singh Hada works as a finance manager with a private firm in Gurugram, Haryana, while his mother Sarita Singh is a vice-principal. Nishant Hada had completed his schooling from Jaipur. In 2017, he qualified for JEE Mains and Advanced and had scored 9.55 CGPA in his BTech.

In 2019, Nishant Hada completed his internship with a Germany-based company and three foreign universities.Talking about his selection with Bloomberg said, “In 2020, he had applied for an internship with Bloomberg’s Pune office. I was selected for a two month’s internship after six rounds of interviews.”

Hada added that he replied to Bloomberg office New York within second. “After a few weeks, I was offered a package of Rs. 1.51 crore,” added Hada.

It is to be noted that by landing a job offer of Rs 1.5 crore, Nishant Hada broke all the placement records of NIT Hamirpur. Before him, the highest package offered to any student at NIT Hamirpur was Rs 42 lakh per annum. That student was also from the computer science and engineering department.