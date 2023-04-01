Meet Nisha Jagtiani, billionaire's daughter, heiress of Rs 78,000 crore Landmark Group | Photo: Facebook

Despite being the daughter of the owners of the multi-billion retail empire, Nisha Jagtiani started her career from the lowest levels of the corporate hierarchy before working her way to the board of the Landmark Group. Nisha today is on the board of the Dubai-based conglomerate as Group Director. Landmark Group has a revenue of $9.5 billion (over Rs 78,000 crore), according to Zoominfo. She is one of the three children of one of the richest Indians settled abroad in Micky Jagtiani.

Micky Jagtiani has an inspiring rags-to-riches story where he started out as a taxi driver and a hotel cleaner but scripted his own fortune after standing bravely in the face of life events. Micky Jagtiani is today the richest Indian settled in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Jagtiani family is among the most influential business families of Dubai.

Mukesh ‘Micky’ Jagtiani was schooled in Chennai and Mumbai before moving to middle east and then London where he eventually dropped out of school and drove a taxi. A turn of events made him move to Bahrain and take over a baby products shop in 1973 that was run by his deceased brother. Micky expanded the group into a retail behemoth in the years to come. Today, Landmark Group owns 2,200 stores in 24 countries across the Middle East, Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia and Africa. As per Forbes, Micky Jagtiani has a net worth of over $5.2 billion (over Rs 42,000 crore) in 2023.

Micky’s wife Renuka is the CEO of the group while their three children - Nisha, Aarti and Rahul are all part of the core leadership and look after different aspects of the multi-billion dollar business empire. Nisha Jagtiani, as Group Director, is in-charge of the strategic vision of the Landmark Group’s people agenda. She drives the CSR initiative Beat Diabetes and launched the Landmark Happiness Movement in 2017. She is on the board of the Dubai Design and Fashion Council and the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation. Nisha is an alumni of the King’s College in London, UK. The billionaire heiress also pursued a Business Leadership Programme from the prestigious Harvard Business School.