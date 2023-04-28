Meet Nisaba Godrej, daughter of billionaire Adi Godrej, heiress of Rs 45,000 crore-revenue company

Photo: LinkedIn

Adi Godrej's daughter Nisaba leads the consumer goods company Godrej Consumer Products Limited. The next billionaire's heir is making a name for herself in the sector. She succeeded her father as the group's chairperson in 2017. According to Forbes, Adi Godrej has a net worth of $2.9 billion, or Rs 24,000 crore.

Nisaba is emerging as a new and emerging business tycoon by implementing many beneficial changes in the company, that generates revenue of Rs 42,500 crore. Nisaba took the chairmanship at Godrej, that at the time had an annual total revenue of $1.6 billion (roughly Rs 9,600 crore), making her the company's youngest chairman, according to Forbes.

Who is Nisaba Godrej?

Born in 1978, Nisaba serves as the chairman of Godrej Consumer Product Limited. Like her siblings, Tanya Dubash and Pirojsha Adi Godrej, she was born and brought up in Mumbai. After completing her undergraduate studies at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 2000, Nisaba continued on to Harvard Business School to earn her MBA.

Nisaba married Kalpesh Mehta, the founder of Tribeca Developers, in 2013, and the couple has two children together: Zoran and Aidan.

How is Nisaba Godrej changing the business?

Nisaba has implemented a number of changes for the good of the company, including broadening the product line, sharply increasing revenue, and changing the workplace culture to be more welcoming to women, as per media reports. The company now provides choices for working from home, time flexibility, and an initiative to assist women who are making a comeback in the workforce.

Additionally, the business supports its employees who identify as LGBTQ+. Insurance companies accept same-sex relationships and contribute to the cost of medical treatment such as gender transition. In addition to improving the overall employee experience, these changes haven't had a negative impact on the profits of the business.

Nisaba Godrej: Net worth and salary

Although Nisaba Godrej's salary as the Chairperson of GCPL is not made public, StarsUnfolded estimates her net worth as of 2023 to be around Rs 1200 crore.