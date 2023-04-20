Search icon
Meet Nisaba Godrej, Harvard alumni who is heiress of company worth Rs 1.1 lakh crore

In 2017, Nisaba Godrej took over her father's position as the group's chairperson.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 07:37 PM IST

One of the next-generation business tycoons of multi-billion enterprises is Nisaba Godrej. She is Adi Godrej's youngest child and the head of the Godrej Group, one of the biggest corporations in India. In 2017, she took over her father's position as the group's chairperson. Godrej has a net worth of $13.9 billion, or around Rs. 1.1 lakh crore, according to Forbes.

Godrej has the greatest percentage of female directors on its board of any Indian-listed firm, at five. Additionally, Godrej's dedication to gender diversity has made the workplace more welcoming to women. According to Forbes, Nisaba became the company's youngest chairman when she accepted the position at Godrej, which had a consolidated revenue of $1.6 billion (approximately Rs 9,600 crore) at the time.

Who is Nisaba Godrej?

Nisaba Godrej and Tanya Dubash, two of Adi Godrej's daughters, are important members of the business. The chairman of Godrej Consumer Product Limited is Nisaba. Nisaba, who was born in 1978, spent her childhood in Mumbai with her siblings Tanya Dubash and Pirojsha Adi Godrej.

Nisaba went on to Harvard Business School to obtain her MBA after receiving her Bachelor of Science from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, in 2000. Nisaba tied the knot Tribeca Developers' founder Kalpesh Mehta in 2013, and the pair has two children together: Zoran and Aidan.

By providing flexible work schedules, work-from-home possibilities, and a programme that assists women who left the job at the midmanagement level to return, Godrej promotes a workplace that is welcoming to women.

