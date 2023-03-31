Meet Niranjan Gupta, new CEO of Rs 46,030-crore Hero; he isn't IIT engineer, nor MBA from IIM

Niranjan Gupta has been working for 25 years in the fields of finance, merger, acquisition, metals. (File)

Hero Motocorp has announced that Niranjan Gupta will become the Chief Executive Officer of the group from May 1 2023. He will replace Pawan Munjal. He will become the company's whole time director and executive chairman. Gupta was the CFO of the company. The firm will announce the new CFO later.

Gupta had also been the company's chief of strategies and Ma and A. He played a key role in giving shape to the company's financial health. He also played a pivotal role in getting Harley Davidson's partnership with Hero.

Who is Niranjan Gupta?

Niranjan Gupta has been working for 25 years in the fields of finance, merger, acquisition, metals and mining, supply chain, consumer goods, automobiles etc. He has had various roles including finance, profit and loss balance sheet management, setting up financially viable models for startups and governance. He also has experience in supply chain, external market and external market forces.

He is considered an expert in driving financial performance. He is well known for having business acumen, leading teams, setting up processes.

He has been in the corporate sector for over twenty years. He was in the financial leadership positions in Unilever and Vedanta. He also worked as Global Finance Director of Household care and Hair category in Unilever, London. He also served as Procurement Head of Unilever, South Asia driving supply chain synergies and competitive sourcing. Before joining Hero, he became the CFO of the Vedanta Group's aluminium and power verticals.

Niranjan has completed his B.Com. He is a chartered accountant, cost accountant and a company secretary.

He played a key role in Hero's investment in America's Zero Motorcycle. Under the deal, Hero Motocorp had invested Rs 585 crore.