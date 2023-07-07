Meet Gurgaon man who sold his Fortuner, mortgage home to build Rs 14470 crore firm, cracked IIT twice

Niraj Singh is a native of Jharkhand. (File)

Niraj Singh has had a life story resembling a Bollywood startup. In January 2014, after having failed in making two startups successful, he was hoping to get lucky the third time. He had self-doubts. The third attempt was going to be his final attempt. However, he persevered. The result: a massively successful startup.

Singh comes from Jharkhand's Daltonganj. He always topped at school. He cleared IIT in his first attempt. He first joined IIT for architectural engineering at IIT Roorkee. He again took the exam and joined IIT Delhi's electrical engineering programme. He started his first startup -- Locus Education -- which shut shop as it was too ahead of its time. His second venture shut down in December 2014.

In 2016, he started Spinny, a used-car market. Many said the idea was outrageous. He started a platform that sells refurbished cars.

In the second year, the company's revenue was Rs 4.6 crore. Niraj Singh mortgaged his house and took a personal loan. He was rejected 100 times by investors.

He sold his Fortuner and other assets. He also took money from family and friends.

In 2019, things changed. It raised 11 million dollars at a valuation of 26 million dollars. A few months later, they raised 38 million dollars at a valuation of 138 million dollars.

In FY 2022, their revenue was Rs 180 crore. In FY 2023, their revenue was Rs 3000 crore.

In 2021, they raised 280 million dollars. The valuation of the company was over 1.75 billion dollars or Rs 14470 crore.