Meet Niraj Bajaj, ex-Table Tennis champion who bought Mumbai flat for Rs 252 crore, his net worth is...

Mumbai is fast becoming a hub for luxury flats. In the country's financial capital, Bajaj Group's promoter Niraj Bajaj has bought a triplex flat for Rs 252 crore. With this, Bajaj has become the owner of India's most expensive flat. Last month, BK Goenka of the Welspun Group bought a Mumbai flat for a whopping Rs 240 crore. However, his record of buying the most expensive home couldn't pass the test of time. Bajaj's flat will be spread across three floors of an under construction building in South Mumbai's Walkeshwar area. The area of the flat will be 18,000 square foot. The deal has been finalised between Niraj Bajaj and Macrotech Developers. The construction of the building has just begun.

The director of the Bajaj Group has booked three top floors of the plush building. His house is near Raj Bhavan. The rate of the building is Rs 1.4 lakh per square food. The building is located at Malabar Hills. Niraj Bajaj has bought the 29, 30, 31st floors of the building. He has also bought eight parkings of the building. As of now, Bajaj lives in Mumbai's Paidar road. The family lives on two floors of the 50 year old building. The building is devoid of modern facilities. The house will have a private poll, personal rooftop. The stamp duty of the deal is Rs 15 crore.

Who is Niraj Bajaj? Niraj Bajaj is one of the richest men in Asia. After Rahul Bajaj's death, he is leading the Bajaj Group from the front. He became the chairman of the group in 2021. Rahul Bajaj was his cousin. Niraj is also a board member of Bajaj Auto which makes many popular two-wheelers, including Bajaj Pulsar. He had been on the board of directors in Bajaj Allianz and General Insurance. Niraj Bajaj is around 69 years of age. He has a corporate experience of 35 years.

He was born in 1954. He did his schooling in the Cathedral and John Connon School. He did his graduation in commerce and economics from Mumbai's Sydenham College. He did his MBA from Harvard Business School.

The group he leads has 50000 employees. The market cap of the group is Rs 4,50,000 crore.

He is the Chairman of Bachhraj & Company, Jamnalal Sons and various other Bajaj Group Companies.

He was also a champion table tennis player of India. He represented India in table tennis for seven years, between 1970 and 77. He was ranked India's number table tennis player four times. He was also a three-time national champion. He is an Arjuna Awardee.

His wife's name is Minal. He has two children -- Kriti (M.Sc. from Stanford University, California, USA) and Nirav Bajaj (MBA from the Harvard Business School).

He has two other siblings -- Madhur and Shekhar Bajaj. Niraj is the youngest of the three. The combined net worth of the three brothers and other family members in 2022 -- according to Forbes -- is around Rs 65000 crore.