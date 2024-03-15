Meet Nina Kothari, Mukesh Ambani's lesser-known sister who runs company worth Rs 435 crore, her net worth is…

India’s richest family-the Ambani family loves to stay in limelight for their lavish lifestyles and massive wealth. But there are still few members of the family who shy away from the spotlight and instead lead private lives. One such person is Mukesh Ambani’s sister -Nina Kothari who is also a bussinesswoman and owns whopping wealth just like her brother.

Nina has silently built her own empire and created a niche for herself in the corporate world as the Chairperson of Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited.

Born into the esteemed Ambani family, Nina is the daughter of the late Dhirubhai Ambani, the founder of Reliance Industries. Her entrepreneurial journey started in 2003, when she launched a coffee and food chain called Javagreen. Although Javagreen was not as popular as other major coffee chains, it revealed Nina’s entrepreneurial acumen.

However, tragedy hit Nina’s life when her husband, businessman Bhadrashyam Kothari died from cancer in 2015. Struggling with the sole responsibility of raising their two children, Arjun and Nayantara, Nina found herself faced a dilema. Despite this, she embraced the challenged and took the responsibility of their family business, Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited.

Nina Kothari’s appointment as Chairperson on April 8, 2015, was a transformational moment in her life.With unflinching determination and patience, she spearheaded the company towards success, cementing its position as a flagship company of the HC Kothari Group. Currently, Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, serving as a reminder of Nina’s unwavering spirit.

Besides her role as Chairperson, Nina also manages other business ventures under the HC Kothari Group umbrella including the Kothari Petrochemicals Limited and Kothari Safe Deposits Limited.

Her eldest son, Arjun Kothari, serves as the Managing Director of Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited, working alongside his mother to expand their family business. While, Nayantara, daughter of Nina is married Shamit Bhartia, the son of Shyam and Shobhana Bhartia, and grandson of KK Birla.

Just like her brother, Nina too owns massive net worth. Nina owns two stocks publicly and has a net worth of over Rs 52.4 crores, according to corporate shareholdings. As per the ICICI direct, Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd is in the Sugar sector and is having a Market Capitalization worth Rs. 435 crores.

