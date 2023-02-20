Search icon
Meet Nina Kothari, Mukesh Ambani's lesser-known sister and chairperson of company worth over Rs 68000 crore

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 06:24 PM IST

Nina Kothari | Photo: Instagram/Tina Ambani

The Ambani family is known by all. With their fancy parties and huge empire, the entire world looks up to them for business acumen. While the Ambani brothers are globally renowned, the two sisters of Mukesh and Anil Ambani have always remained away from the media limelight. Very few people know about Nina Kothari and Deepti Salgaocar. 

Nina Kothari is an Indian entrepreneur and daughter of Late business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani. Nina Kothari founded a coffee and food chain called Javagreen in 2003. 

Nina Kothari married businessman Bhadrashyam Kothari in 1986. After a prolonged battle with cancer Shyam Kothari passes away in 2015. Nina Kothari was left with two children, a son-- Arjun Kothari and a daughter-- Nayantara Kothari. 

After the demise of her husband, Nina Kothari took the responsibility of their family business, Kothari Sugars and Chemicals into her own hand.  Reportedly, she was appointed the Chairperson on April 8, 2015. According to corporate shareholdings, Nina Bhadrashyam Kothari holds two stocks publically and has a net worth of more than Rs 52.4 crores. 

