Enough is known about Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family. But do you know that there are a few members of the Ambani family who stay away from limelight? In this article, we are going to tell you about one such member of the Asia's wealthiest family.

She is none other than Mukesh Ambani's sister Nina Kothari who is a successful businesswoman. Nina, the younger sister of Mukesh and Anil Ambani, started her own business in 2003, launching Javagreen coffee and food chain. Let's get to know more about her journey.

Who is Nina Kothari?

Born on July 21, 1962, Nina Kothari younger sister to Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani. She is also the chairperson of Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited. Breaking away from the family business, Nina Kothari established her own business empire and created her own identity. As per media reports, she prefers to stay away from spotlight.

Nina Kothari married industrialist Bhadrashyam Kothari (commonly known as Shyam Kothari) - the heir to the Chennai-based Kothari family and son of businessman HC Kothari. The couple has two children - son Arjun Kothari and daughter Nayantara Kothari.

Unfortunately, Shyam Kothari succumbed to cancer in 2015, leaving Nina to oversee the business. Since then, the Kothari business has flourished and touched new heights of success, credits to Nina's on-point business acumen and wisdom.

At present, she boasts a whopping net worth of around Rs 52.4 crores.