Nilima Prasad Divi is known for her professional achievements and her personal luxury. As the daughter of Dr. Murali K. Divi, Hyderabad’s richest man, she is a key player in her family's pharmaceutical business, Divi’s Laboratories.

In Hyderabad's dynamic economy, Divi's Laboratories is a prominent name. Dr. Murali K. Divi, the founder and Managing Director, leads this massive pharmaceutical empire, whose success made him Hyderabad’s wealthiest person in 2024. With a net worth of $7 billion (about Rs 58,395 crore), Divi’s Laboratories reflects his visionary leadership and business skills.

The success of Divi’s Laboratories is continued by Dr. Divi’s children, including his daughter, Nilima Prasad Divi, a key figure in the company. Nilima has made a name for herself in business, showing both commercial talent and a love for luxury.

About Divi's Laboratories

Divi’s Laboratories, founded by Dr. Murali K. Divi, is globally recognised in the pharmaceutical industry. The company, which went public in 2003, has done very well, with annual revenue of $965 million (about Rs 8,049 crore). It is one of the top three manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) globally and is also great at custom synthesis for major pharmaceutical companies and nutraceuticals.

Family involvement

Dr. Divi’s children have also significantly contributed to his business success. His son, Dr. Kiran S. Divi, is the CEO and a full-time director, while his daughter, Nilima Prasad Divi, is the Whole-Time Director – Commercial. Both have greatly helped the company’s global reputation and growth. Nilima Prasad Divi, one of India's richest women, had a net worth of over Rs 28,180 crore as of March 2023.

Nilima Divi's contribution in the business

Nilima Divi's eductional background and career

Nilima holds a Master’s Degree in International Business from the GITAM Institute of Foreign Trade in India. She also earned a Master’s Degree in International Finance from Glasgow University, UK. These qualifications provided her with the global perspective and financial expertise needed to lead a multinational pharmaceutical company.

As Whole Time Director Commercial, Nilima oversees key areas like Material Sourcing and Procurement, Corporate Finance, and Investor Relations. Her leadership is crucial in shaping the company’s commercial strategies and ensuring its financial success.

Nilima Divi's lavish property

Recently, Nilima purchased two lavish properties in Jubilee Hills, known as one of Hyderabad’s most elite neighborhoods. The properties were purchased for a total of Rs 80 crore, with each spanning 11,043 sq ft.

Jubilee Hills is home to many of South India’s most famous celebrities and business moguls. Known for its luxurious homes, her neighbors in the residents will be famous south superstars like film stars Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, and Allu Arjun.