Meet former Facebook, Google, Microsoft intern who built Rs 83,000 crore firm in less than 2 years, his net worth is...

35-year-old Nikil Viswanathan is among the youngest billionaires and is the co-founder of the company dubbed 'Microsoft for Blockchain'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 07:45 AM IST

Meet former Facebook, Google, Microsoft intern who built Rs 83,000 crore firm in less than 2 years | Photo: LinkedIn

Already a successful entrepreneur, Nikil Viswanathan and his co-founder decided to make another successful bet in 2020. In less than two years, their company dubbed ‘Microsoft for Blockchain’ reached a valuation of $10.2 billion (over Rs 83,000 dollars). Viswanathan is the co-founder of Alchemy, the software firm that is among the “fastest growing companies ever seen”. 

Viswanathan is an alumnus of the prestigious Stanford University in the US. He studied computer science, studying artificial intelligence and machine learning. He first hit it big with the social app called Down To Lunch which he co-founded with his long-time co-entrepreneur Joseph Lau. Their meetup app soared in popularity and became the top ranked app on the Apple iPhone App Store. During his college years, Viswanathan had interned with tech giants Facebook, Google and Microsoft.

Viswanathan was also the creator of a check-in app called Check In To My Flight which facilitated an automatic service for Southwest Airlines flights. The airline eventually got him to close it down. In 2020, Viswanathan and Lau started Alchemy. 

Software built by Viswanathan’s Alchemy drives thousands of blockchain-based firms. He holds a 26 percent stake in the company. His net worth is around Rs 14,752 crore ($1.8 billion. This makes him one of the youngest Indian-origin billionaires in the world. He is also an investor with Alchemy ventures which was launched in 2021. Residing in San Francisco, Viswanathan is single and has been named as one of the “most eligible bachelors”.

