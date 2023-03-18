Meet Nikhil Meswani, Mukesh Ambani’s cousin who has bigger paycheck than Reliance chairman, his salary is...

File photo

India’s richest man and billionaire business tycoon Mukesh Ambani is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). RIL has a market cap of Rs 14.63 trillion and Mukesh Ambani has an army of close aides who take care of the operations at RIL. One such person who is a trusted aide of Mukesh Ambani is Nikhil Meswani, who is the nephew of India's richest man.

Nikhil R Meswani is a chemical engineer by education. He is the son of Rasiklal Meswani, who is one of the Founder Directors of multi-billion dollar Reliance. Nikhil Meswani joined Reliance in 1986 and was appointed whole-time Director, designated as Executive Director, on the Board of the Reliance in July 1988.

Nikhil Meswani is the man behind running the petrochemicals business of Reliance and has played an important role in making Reliance a world leader in petrochemicals. Nikhil Meswani took care of Reliance’s massive refinery business between 1997 and 2005.

Nikhil Meswani also looks after the affairs of IPL cricket franchise Mumbai Indians, which is owned by Mukesh Ambani. It is to be noted that Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani is closely associated with Mumbai Indians too.

Nikhil Meswani is Executive Director and Board Member of Reliance Industries. He is also a distinguished Alumni of the University Institute of Chemical Technology (UICT).

The remuneration of Nikhil R. Meswani was Rs 24 crore for 2021-22. It is to be noted that Mukesh Ambani had capped his salary at Rs 15 crore for over a decade now. Mukesh Ambani has kept his salary, perquisites, allowances and commission together at Rs 15 crore since 2008-09, according to reports.