HomeBusiness

Business

Meet next-gen Tata who will challenge Mukesh Ambani in this business, Ratan Tata is his...

Neville's involvement in this critical area is expected to be closely supported by his father, Noel Tata, who was instrumental in establishing Trent’s retail presence.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 03:26 PM IST

Meet next-gen Tata who will challenge Mukesh Ambani in this business, Ratan Tata is his...
A new wave of leadership is emerging within the Tata Group, one of India's most prestigious business conglomerates. Leading this next generation is Neville Tata, a 32-year-old member of the Tata family, now at the helm of Star Bazaar, the hypermarket division of Trent Limited, Tata Group's retail arm. Neville is the son of Noel Tata, the chairman of Trent Limited, and the stepbrother of Ratan Tata, the legendary Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

Though Neville keeps a low profile, he is steadily carving out his own path within the family business. His journey with Tata Group began in 2016 after he graduated from Bayes Business School. Initially, he oversaw the packaged food and beverages division at Trent Limited and later managed Zudio, which has since grown into one of India's leading apparel brands. Before taking on his current leadership role, Neville served as a non-executive director on the board of Trent Hypermarket, the group's grocery retail subsidiary. However, it is believed he has stepped down from that role to fully focus on his new responsibilities.

Trent Limited, which also operates popular brands like Westside and Zara, views its hypermarket business as a key driver for future growth. Neville's involvement in this critical area is expected to be closely supported by his father, Noel Tata, who was instrumental in establishing Trent’s retail presence. There is speculation that Neville might soon take on even more significant responsibilities, possibly as CEO or Executive Director of the hypermarket division.

The Tata family maintains strong ties to the group’s operations. Neville’s sisters, Leah and Maya Tata, are also actively involved in the family businesses. Leah now leads the Gateway brand at Indian Hotels, while Maya works with Tata Digital, focusing on analytics and technology. Despite their influential background, the Tata siblings are known to prefer functioning as professionals rather than as heirs, even choosing not to use their prominent surname in their work environments.

On the personal front, Neville married Manasi Kirloskar, the daughter of industrialist Vikram Kirloskar, in a private ceremony in 2019. The wedding, held at the Tata family’s residence in South Mumbai, was a low-key event attended by close friends and family, including Ratan Tata. The couple recently welcomed their first child, a son named Jamset Tata, further strengthening the bond between two of India’s most prominent business families.

As Neville and Manasi continue to rise within their respective family empires, they are poised to leave a significant mark on India’s corporate scene, following in the footsteps of the previous generations of their storied families.

