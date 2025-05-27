He also gave $600 million to support four historically Black medical schools. These gifts showed his strong belief in using his wealth to create opportunities and promote equality in education and healthcare.

Michael Bloomberg has been named the biggest donor of 2024 by Time magazine, earning the top spot on the TIME100 Philanthropy list. The 83-year-old media tycoon donated a staggering $3.7 billion in just one year, making him the largest individual giver of the year. Bloomberg is a well-known figure in business and politics. He co-founded Bloomberg LP in 1981, a company that changed the way financial information is delivered. Today, it is a leading source of business and financial news. Born in Boston, Bloomberg holds degrees from Johns Hopkins University and Harvard Business School.

With a net worth estimated at $105 billion, Bloomberg is the richest person in New York, according to Forbes. He also served as the mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013.

In 2024, Bloomberg made several high-impact donations. One of the most notable was a $1 billion grant to Johns Hopkins University, his alma mater. This donation aims to make medical school tuition-free for most students and improve financial support for those studying nursing and public health.

He also gave $600 million to support four historically Black medical schools. These gifts reflect Bloomberg’s strong belief in using his wealth to create opportunities and promote equality in education and healthcare.

Speaking to the Chronicle of Philanthropy, Bloomberg explained his giving philosophy: “I’ve never understood people who wait until they die to give away their wealth. Why deny yourself the satisfaction? I’ve been very lucky, and I’m determined to do what I can to open doors for others and to leave a better world for my children and grandchildren.”

Bloomberg is not alone in his efforts. The TIME100 list also features other well-known philanthropists, including Oprah Winfrey, Melinda French Gates, Warren Buffett, Nita and Mukesh Ambani, and Azim Premji. Each of them has made a meaningful impact through charitable work in areas such as education, healthcare, poverty reduction, and social justice.