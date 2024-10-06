Business

Meet Neville Tata, likely heir to leading business empire, to challenge Isha Ambani in retail, he is Ratan Tata's...

Recently, Neville has taken on a significant role as the head of Star Bazaar, the hypermarket division of Trent Ltd., which is a key component of the Tata Group's retail operations.

Neville Tata, a lesser-known member of the prominent Tata family, is beginning to make his mark within the family business. He is the son of Noel Tata, Ratan Tata's half-brother and a respected industrialist in his own right. At 32 years old, Neville is the second child of Noel and Aloo Mistry, the latter being the sister of the late Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Tata Group.



Recently, Neville has taken on a significant role as the head of Star Bazaar, the hypermarket division of Trent Ltd., which is a key component of the Tata Group's retail operations. This appointment marks a generational shift in leadership within one of India's most influential business conglomerates. Star Bazaar operates 66 stores across India and is a joint venture with British retailer Tesco. With this, he will be looking to challenge Mukesh Ambani's retail business led by his daughter Isha Ambani.



Neville joined Trent Ltd. in 2016 after completing his education at Bayes Business School. He initially oversaw the packaged food and beverages division before managing Zudio, which has become one of India's leading apparel brands. His transition from a non-executive director on the board of Trent Hypermarket to an executive role reflects his growing responsibilities within the company.



In addition to his professional achievements, Neville married Manasi Kirloskar in a private ceremony in 2019, attended by close family members including Ratan Tata. The couple have a son, Jamset Tata.



Despite being part of a renowned family, Neville and his sisters, Maya and Leah, maintain a low profile in their professional lives. Interestingly, they do not use their last names at work, allowing them to operate more like employees than heirs to a business empire.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.