Meet Neville Tata, lesser-known nephew of Ratan Tata married to Kirloskar Group heir Manasi

File Photo

While Ratan Tata is one of the most famous faces in India, not much is known about his nephew and Tata family scion Neville. The young Tata’s wife Manasi was recently in the news after she was made director in her father’s Kirloskar empire.

The power couple appear destined to gain prominence and influence as they climb the ladders in two of India’s most powerful business conglomerates. Here’s all you need to know about the Tata Group scion who has evaded the public glare until now.

Who is Neville Tata?

The young businessman is the son of Ratan Tata’s half-brother Noel Naval Tata, who himself is an eminent industrialist. He is the second child of Noel Tata and wife Aloo Mistry (sister of late Tata Group chief Cyrus Mistry). Like Neville, not much is known about his sisters Maya and Leah.

In professional capacity, Neville heads the Trent Hypermarket Pvt Ltd. His father Noel played a crucial part in building the retail chain. Trent runs brands like Westside fashion stores and Star Bazaar, as well as Landmark stores in a JV with Tesco.

Like his sisters who are also involved in different parts of Noel’s business empire, Neville does not operate like an owner but as an employee. The three Tata scions reportedly do not use their last names at work and even several of their colleagues are not aware that they come from the illustrious family.

Neville married Manasi Kirloskar in a low-key ceremony in 2019 on a July weekend in Tata’s house in South Mumbai. The wedding was attended by few and held in close circles. Ratan Tata was at the wedding to give the couple his blessings. The couple have a son who has been named Jamset Tata.

