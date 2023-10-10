Headlines

Meet Nepal’s richest man with Rs 14977 crore net worth, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Tata inspired Marwari donated…

Binod Chaudhary has net worth of Rs 14977 crore. He is the man behind popular Maggi noodles rival Wai Wai. Binod got the idea to sell instant noodles after he discovered the product's popularity in Thailand.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 10:03 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani is currently at the top of the richest Asians list that is dominated by India and Chinese but that doesn’t mean that other countries in the Indian sub-continent don't have successful billionaires. Over the past few decades, India’s neighboring countries including Nepal, Bangladesh and others have done pretty well economically, giving rise to billionaires. One such billionaire who is currently the richest person of Nepal is Binod Chaudhary who has a net worth of Rs 14977 crore, which is no match to the massive net worth of richest Indians Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani. A fan of Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor, Binod was born in a Marwari family in Kathmandu, Nepal. His grandfather migrated to Nepal and started a successful textile business. Binod’s father inherited the business and further expanded it into several other sectors such as construction. Inspired by Ratan Tata’s predecessor JRD Tata, Binod Chaudhary had an eye for growing business opportunities.

Binod Chaudhary is the man behind popular Maggi noodles rival Wai Wai. Binod got the idea to sell instant noodles after he discovered the product's popularity in Thailand. He also struck a deal with National Panasonsic and tried to sell Suzuki cars in the country. With an interest in accounting, Binod Chaudhary was planning to head to India to study chartered accountancy, however he had to drop the plan to support father when he was diagnosed with heart disease.

Chaudhary started Cinnovation Group in Singapore in 1990 and bought the Dubai government's controlling stake in the Nabil Bank in 1995. An active politician, Binod Chaudhary is also known for his charitable acts. To back the nation after the devastating earthquake in 2015, Binod Chaudhary donated more than Rs 20 crore to help rebuild schools and homes destroyed by the earthquake. He also donated 500,000 packets of Wai Wai noodles, thousands of juice cartons, and food and water to people in need.

