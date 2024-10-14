During a visit to Thailand, Chaudhary observed the popularity of instant noodles and saw a promising business opportunity.

Binod Chaudhary is the Nepal's richest man and the country's sole billionaire. He is well-known throughout the Indian subcontinent, is most recognised for having founded Wai Wai, a well-liked instant noodle brand that rivals Maggi. Chaudhary's estimated net worth is Rs 15,025 crore, per Forbes. Even while he may not have as much wealth as Indian billionaires Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Ratan Tata, his accomplishments are nevertheless remarkable.

Born in Kathmandu to a Marwari family, Binod Chaudhary was raised in a business-savvy environment. After moving to Nepal from India, his grandpa started a prosperous textile company. Chaudhary's father went on to grow this business by branching out into other industries, such as building. Chaudhary was influenced by his family's entrepreneurial mentality, and he also looked up to JRD Tata, Ratan Tata's predecessor, and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.

When Binod Chaudhary visited Thailand, he discovered the popularity of instant noodles. That's where he got the inspiration to launch Wai Wai, his own brand. His business acumen didn’t stop there, Binod also collaborated with National Panasonic and attempted to market Suzuki automobiles throughout the nation. Binod Chaudhary had an interest in accounting and had intended to travel to India to pursue a degree in chartered accountancy. However, after learning that his father had a heart condition, he had to drop the plan to support his father when he was diagnosed with a heart problem.

In 1990, Chaudhary founded the Cinnovation Group in Singapore, and in 1995, he acquired the Dubai government's majority share in Nabil Bank. In addition to his commercial ventures, Binod Chaudhary is a well-known politician and philanthropist. More than Rs 20 crore was donated by Binod Chaudhary to aid with the reconstruction of homes and schools damaged in the terrible 2015 earthquake. In addition, he gave thousands of juice cartons, 500,000 packs of Wai Wai noodles, food, and water to those in need.