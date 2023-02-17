Meet Neal Mohan, the new CEO of YouTube, know his salary, net worth, India connection

Neal Mohan, a longtime Indian-American senior officer of Susan Wojcicki, who has served as CEO of YouTube for the past nine years, will take over for her. Wojcicki is resigning from her position. In her blog post, 54-year-old, stated that she will prioritise family, health, and personal projects she passionate about. In 2014, Wojcicki was appointed CEO of YouTube after serving as senior vice president for advertisement products at Google. Neal Mohan, YouTube's chief product officer, will take over as the platform's new leader, she said.

Who is Neal Mohan?

Indian-American Neal Mohan previously served as YouTube's Chief Product Officer. In 2008, Neal Mohan joined Google, the company that owns YouTube. For almost 15 years, Mohan and Wojcicki have collaborated on projects. He joined Google in 2007 as part of the DoubleClick acquisition and later rose to the role of senior vice president of Display and Video Ads. In 2015, he was appointed chief product officer of YouTube.

In 1996, he graduated with a bachelor's in electrical engineering from Standford University in the United States. He then finished his MBA at Stanford University Graduate School of Business in 2005. In addition to YouTube, he serves as a board director for the clothing and fashion company Stich Fix. He serves on the board of directors for the 23andMe biotechnology research company.

Mohan worked for prestigious companies like Google and completed a brief internship at Microsoft in his early career. He oversaw the Display and Video advertising division at Google, where he was in charge of the company's YouTube, Google Display Network, AdSense, AdMob, and DoubleClick ad tech product services.

He is predicted to earn Google an estimated $7 billion this year. Neal Mohan, an Indian-American executive, has received a massive $100 million bonus from Google in order to prevent him from accepting a position at Twitter, Firstpost reported. According to a TechCrunch report, he received a payment of $100 million at the time, and according to Business Insider, given the price of Google stock at the time, those shares are now likely to be worth around $150 million.