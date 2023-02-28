Meet Neal Mohan, shy Lucknow boy with poor Hindi who earned Rs 544 crore as bonus, his monthly salary is...

Neal Mohan is the new YouTube CEO. He was born in Lucknow. (File)

Neal Mohan has been appointed as YouTube's new CEO. He will replace Susan Wojcicki who became the company's CEO in 2014. Wojcicki stepped down as she wanted to spend more time with her family. Neal Mohan has had an impressive career. He was always a brilliant student. He also spent his formative years in Lucknow where he studied in the city's prestigious school. Neal Mohan will draw a hefty salary. He made headlines in 2013 when he received a bonus of 100 million dollars, which was around Rs 544 crore at that time. Here's Neal Mohan's story.

Neal Mohan studied in Lucknow's St Francis College. His classmates describe himself as a brilliant but shy student. He studied in the school for five years and was at the top of his class.

Shantanu Kumar, his classmate, told TOI they were in the same section of Class 7. He was a bright student who came from the United States. He didn't know Hindi. He learned it in no time and scored high marks in the subject.

He was born in Lucknow. He spent his early childhood in Michigan. His father was pursuing a PHD at Purdue University.

He studied in India between 1985. He studied in Lucknow between Class 7 and 12. He studied engineering at Stanford University in 1991.

He was a class topper but a private person. He was also fond of playing cricket.

Neal Mohan served as the Chief Product Officer of YouTube. After Wojcicki, he was the senior-most officer at YouTube.

He started his career at Microsoft where he did an internship. At YouTube, he worked at Google Display Network, AdSense, AdMob, and DoubleClick ad tech product services.

Wojcicki's monthly salary was $374,829. This translates into around Rs 3.1 crore per month. His salary hasn't been made official yet. But he would receive at least this much. This means his daily salary will be Rs 10 lakh apart from bonuses.

The company had paid him a massive bonus of Rs 544 crore to prevent him from joining Twitter. Apparently, he had decided to join Twitter but he was far too valuable for YouTube.

Neal Mohan had started his career at Glorified Technical Support at a salary of Rs 2.15 lakh. This salary was at best average in the United States. He scored growth at DoubleClick Inc where he became the director of global client services. Google soon acquired the company. He joined Google as a vice president. In 2015, he became the Chief Product Officer. Since then, he was being groomed as the CEO's successor.

His reported net worth is over Rs 1200 crore.