The company said the resignation is effective Wednesday.

The managing director and chairman Gautam Singhania's estranged wife, Nawaz Modi Singhania, has decided to resign from her position as a board director. On Wednesday, March 19, Raymond Ltd., a prominent textile and clothing firm, stated that Nawaz Modi Singhania will be leaving its board of directors with effect from March 19, 2025. Her departure was not specifically explained by the company.

“We thank Nawaz Modi Singhania for her services as a board member over the years. As a company, we are committed to upholding the highest level of governance while continuing to navigate the evolving landscape of the industry,” Gautam Singhania said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Nawaz and Gautam have resolved issues and she is back in the family home,” sources in the know said.

In her resignation letter, Nawaz Modi Singhania said she resigned due to personal reasons and thanked the board for supporting her throughout the term. “I am thankful to the board of directors for the memorable association during my tenure and supporting me throughout my term,” she wrote.

In 2023, Gautam Singhania made his split with Nawaz public, saying that they had chosen to go in different directions. In 1999, Singhania wed Nawaz Modi, the daughter of lawyer Nadar Modi.

Nawaz Modi was removed from her position as a board director of Raymond Consumer Care Ltd. (RCCL), JK Investors, and Smart Advisory-Finserve last year.

